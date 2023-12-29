New Years Preds-olutions & World Juniors: Jeff Kealty, Preds Assistant GM, Joins the POP from Gothenburg

Kealty Talks World Juniors with Max Herz & Kara Hammer on Episode 215 of the Preds Official Podcast

POP 215
By Max Herz
@MaxHerzTalks Host, Predators Official Podcast

Predators Assistant General Manager & Director of Scouting Jeff Kealty joins the POP (16:10) from the World Junior Championship in Sweden! He discusses the two Predators prospects playing in the tournament - Canada's Matthew Wood & Finland's Kasper Kulonummi - Tanner Molendyk's injury that prevented him from playing in the tournament and more.

Kara Hammer & Max Herz recap two losses sandwiching Christmas, including Roman Josi's incredible goalie-style save against the Stars.

Plus, Andrew Brunette's New Year's Resolution and Yaroslav Askarov's Russian Christmas!

As always, use #PredsPodcast to send in your questions and comments on Twitter. And visit NashvillePredators.com/Podcast to listen to the latest episode & subscribe through iTunes, Google Play, iHeartRadio, Spotify and more.

Related Content

Predators First Round Pick Matthew Wood Feeling 'Very Fortunate' as World Juniors Begin

Merry Christmas, POP! With Nashville Predators Defenseman Luke Schenn

Going Back With The Yak: Yakov Trenin on the POP

News Feed

Forsberg, Nyquist Tally Twice in Predators 5-4 OT Loss to Red Wings

GAME DAY: Preds at Red Wings, Dec. 29

This Month in SMASHVILLE History: December

Askarov Makes Bridgestone Arena Debut as Predators Fall to Hurricanes, 5-2

Recalled to Nashville, Askarov Eager to Soak in NHL Experience with Predators

Predators Recall Yaroslav Askarov from Milwaukee (AHL)

GAME DAY: Hurricanes vs. Preds, Dec. 27

Predators First Round Pick Matthew Wood Feeling 'Very Fortunate' as World Juniors Begin

Predators Disappointed in 3-2 Loss to Stars

GAME DAY: Stars vs. Preds, Dec. 23

'I'm Extremely Proud of Him': John Novak Recounts His Son's Path to 100 NHL Games

Saros Becomes Second-Winningest Predators Goaltender, Tomasino Tallies Twice in 4-2 Win Over Flyers

Luke, We Are Your Fathers: Veteran Jeff Schenn & Rookie Andrew Evangelista Hit the Road on the Predators Dads Trip

GAME DAY: Preds at Flyers, Dec. 21

'We Were the First to Do It': How Barry Trotz & David Poile's Fathers Trip Became an NHL Tradition

Predators Win Streak Snapped at Four in 5-2 Loss to Canucks

Nashville Predators, American Red Cross to Host Blood Drive from Dec. 26-29

GAME DAY: Canucks vs. Preds, Dec. 19

