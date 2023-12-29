New Years Preds-olutions & World Juniors: Jeff Kealty, Preds Assistant GM, Joins the POP from Gothenburg

Predators Assistant General Manager & Director of Scouting Jeff Kealty joins the POP (16:10) from the World Junior Championship in Sweden! He discusses the two Predators prospects playing in the tournament - Canada's Matthew Wood & Finland's Kasper Kulonummi - Tanner Molendyk's injury that prevented him from playing in the tournament and more.

Kara Hammer & Max Herz recap two losses sandwiching Christmas, including Roman Josi's incredible goalie-style save against the Stars.

Plus, Andrew Brunette's New Year's Resolution and Yaroslav Askarov's Russian Christmas!

As always, use #PredsPodcast to send in your questions and comments on Twitter. And visit NashvillePredators.com/Podcast to listen to the latest episode & subscribe through iTunes, Google Play, iHeartRadio, Spotify and more.