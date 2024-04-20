Roman Josi Deserves to Win the Norris Trophy Again - Here's Why

If the Nashville Predators spent their 25th Anniversary season proving the naysayers wrong and performing above expectations, much of the same proved true for captain Roman Josi.

Getting off to a relatively quieter start in the opening days of the 2023-24 campaign, No. 59 would spend the rest of the campaign performing at a characteristically elite level and making another strong case for the James Norris Memorial Trophy, awarded annually to the NHL’s top "defensive player who demonstrates throughout the season the greatest all-round ability in the position."

In almost too many ways to count, the description matches Josi to a T.

“We all are a little bit biased, but I certainly think he's earned it and he deserves it,” Predators forward Colton Sissons said. “He’s just a massive reason why we're in the spot that we’re in and in the postseason. He’s been leading the way and just doing tremendous things on the offensive side of the ice… You see what he does night in and night out. So I hope he can get another [Norris Trophy], because he's certainly been the MVP of probably the NHL in the last half.”

With Josi poised to become a finalist for the trophy, there are a number of factors to evaluate and comparisons to make.

Let’s get started:

Against the League

Josi finished the 2023-24 campaign leading all NHL defensemen in goals (23), power-play goals (9), shots on goal (268) and shot attempts (602), second in even-strength points (51), tied for second in game-winning goals (5), third in points (85) and points per game played (1.04), tied for fourth in power-play points (33) and fifth in assists (62).

“I haven’t been on too many teams with a D-man that contributes this much offense, it's crazy,” 15-year veteran Predators forward Ryan O’Reilly said. “It's amazing how much he does and how elusive he is on the ice, that for sure he should be in contention. He's been a big piece of why we've had success this year and a big part of our offensive production. It's amazing what he's done, and not just putting [the puck] in, but the big goals he’s scored for us too and the big plays he's made for us. It's definitely very impressive.”

Since Nov. 26, Nashville’s captain led all League defensemen in every scoring category, recording 73 points (20g-53a) through the 63-game span.