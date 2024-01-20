Josi Sets Franchise Record as Predators Fall to Coyotes, 3-2

Nashville Moves to 25-20-1, Returns Home to Face Florida on Monday

ARI Capper
By Zach Gilchriest
@ZachGilchriest Beat Writer & Content Manager

Roman Josi established a franchise record and Tommy Novak netted his eighth goal of the season but the Nashville Predators ultimately fell to the Arizona Coyotes, 3-2, at Mullett Arena on Saturday.

“It was a little disappointing,” Predators Head Coach Andrew Brunette said. “We did a lot of good things at different times of the game, we just lost a little momentum in the second and we had a couple shifts where sequencing led up to goals that kind of changed the flow of the game, and we had a hard time getting back on track after after they made it 3-1.”

The result sees Nashville conclude their three-game road trip at 1-2-0 and move to 25-20-1 on the campaign.

QUICK HITS

Chasing the Game

Allowing a goal from Coyotes forward Clayton Keller less than 10 minutes into the game and another less than two minutes into the second period, the Predators unfortunately found themselves chasing the game.

Even after outshooting the home team 32-24 and pulling back within one late in the game, the visitors felt they gave far too much away to steal enough momentum back.

“It's tough,” Josi said. “I think especially in the second, when you come out and don’t have a good start after you’re down and they get another one right away, it's always hard to come back. We had our looks, but like I said, I felt like we just gave up too much.”

Record-Breaking Roman 

Despite the final score, Josi’s second-period power-play goal was one for the record books.

His 167th career goal saw Nashville’s captain pass Shea Weber for the most goals by a defenseman and the third-most among all skaters in Predators history; Filip Forsberg (261) and David Legwand (210) hold the first- and second-most, respectively.

“Shea has been such a huge inspiration for me as a player,” Josi said. “He was my first captain. I was able to play with him in my second year and played with him for a couple years and just learning from him and seeing him at the rink and off the ice, personally [the record] is pretty cool. He had a huge influence on my career, so I’m definitely grateful.”

Josi’s ninth goal of the season additionally extended the defenseman’s point streak to six games (1g-8a).

Try, Try Again 

The Predators will get a chance at redemption in just over 48 hours as they return to Bridgestone Arena to face the Florida Panthers on Monday.

With another three-game trip just around the corner, Nashville’s next home outing will give the Predators an opportunity to get back to the style of play that’s earned them wins in 20 of their last 31 outings.

“We’ve just got to play faster as a team,” Josi said. “I felt like we didn't get many pucks on the forecheck and we were too slow in our D-zone getting to the ice and giving up too much space and I think just our whole game just needs to be a little faster.” 

UP NEXT

Puck drop at Bridgestone Arena is at 7 p.m. CT on Monday, with the game set to broadcast on Bally Sports South, 102.5 The Game and El Jefe Radio. Click here to get tickets.

NOTES

  • Defenseman Tyson Barrie rejoined the lineup and skated in his first game with Nashville since Dec. 23.
  • Dante Fabbro, Michael McCarron and Philip Tomasino were scratched and did not skate in Saturday’s game.

