Josi, O'Reilly Net Three Points Each as Predators Defeat Stars, 6-3

Nashville Improves to 23-18-1, Returns Home to Complete Back-to-Back Set on Saturday Against New York Islanders

DAL Capper
By Zach Gilchriest
@ZachGilchriest Beat Writer & Content Manager

Consider the Preds done in Dallas.

Six different Predators skaters scored and Kevin Lankinen made 19 saves as Nashville took down the Dallas Stars, 6-3, on Friday at American Airlines Center.

The win not only improved Nashville’s road record to 11-7-1, but gave a needed boost to a Predators team eager to correct their mistakes from a disappointing 5-3 loss at home on Tuesday to Anaheim.

"It was a good win for us,” Predators forward Ryan O’Reilly said. “I thought we started a little slow, but we weathered the storm and then we kind of got going and I thought we played great from then on out. Going into that third period, we stuck with it. They got a little momentum there for a bit, but I thought the bench was great. We stuck with it, it was positive and we kept working and obviously it was huge to get a big win like that.”

“I thought we were really good, besides maybe the first five minutes,” Predators Head Coach Andrew Brunette said. “I thought we did all the things that we'd like to do. We didn’t give them a lot of space, we nullified the rush game. In the third period, we had to make it a little harder on ourselves than we really needed, but it was a great 20-man effort.”

The result moves Nashville to 23-18-1 overall as they return home to conclude a back-to-back set on Saturday against the New York Islanders.

QUICK HITS

Perfect in Dallas

Friday’s win saw the Predators go a perfect 2-for-2 at American Airlines Center this season.

The pair of wins was no easy feat against a Stars team who hold one of the best home records in the League, and the Central Division rival gave the Predators a worthy fight before the night was out.

In the third period, Dallas cut Nashville’s lead in half three times, before the Predators sealed the deal with two late empty-net goals from Gustav Nyquist and Juuso Parssinen.

“They're obviously one of the best teams in the League and I feel like we probably played really well against them this year,” Josi said. “Obviously, the first game we kind of lost unfortunately toward the end, but I thought both games here we played some of our best hockey.”

Three for The Captain, Three for Factor

Roman Josi (3a) and Ryan O’Reilly (1g-2a) each netted three points on Friday against the Stars.

Josi’s three-point effort earned the defenseman his seventh multi-point game of the season, while O’Reilly recorded his 10th.

“He's been awesome,” Josi said of O’Reilly. “When you play in the League for a long time, you hear a lot of things about his work ethic, the way he plays, and to have him on your team you can see it firsthand. He's the hardest working guy. He’s the first guy to the rink and the last guy to leave, he plays with so much detail in his game and he's scoring too, so he kind of does it all for us and he's been unbelievable.”

Per NHL PR, Josi's three-assist outing was the 15th of his career and placed the blueliner sixth among active NHL defensemen behind Victor Hedman (26), Erik Karlsson (25), Kris Letang (19), Quinn Hughes (18) and Cale Makar (16). Josi additionally tied Brent Burns and Kris Letang (both w/ 32) for the third-most three-point games among active defensemen, behind Erik Karlsson (49) and Victor Hedman (39).

A Career Match for Nyquist

With his empty net goal, Nyquist matched his career-high 10-game point streak recorded in 2013-14. Per NHL PR, Nyquist became just the sixth player in franchise history to record a double-digit point streak. He is the first to do it since Josi (13 GP in 2021-22) and Matt Duchene (10 GP in 2021-22).

Nyquist is the only skater in Predators history to record two separate point streaks of at least nine games in a single season.

A Career High for Lauzon

Jeremy Lauzon’s second-period goal established a new career high for the defenseman, who recorded his previous three-goal mark last season with Nashville.

Lauzon additionally leads the NHL in hits with 158.

Tommy Time

Tommy Novak’s second-period tally earned the forward his 70th career NHL point. Per NHL PR, Novak required the third-fewest games (109) to reach the 70-point mark for Nashville, behind Filip Forsberg (102 GP) and Marek Zidlicky (107 GP).

The goal was Novak’s seventh of the season, his first since Nov. 4 at Edmonton.

Denis Down in Dallas

Assisting Novak’s goal in the second period, Denis Gurianov notched his first helper with the Predators and his first career point against his former team.

The assist was Gurianov’s second point in as many games; he scored his first goal with Nashville on Tuesday against Anaheim. The 26-year-old forward now has two points (1g-1a) in three games with the Predators.

UP NEXT

The Predators return to Bridgestone Arena to close out their only back-to-back set of the month against the New York Islanders on Saturday.

Puck drop is at 7 p.m. CT, with the game set to broadcast on Bally Sports South, 102.5 The Game and El Jefe Radio.

NOTES

  • Tyson Barrie (upper body, day-to-day), Cody Glass and Kiefer Sherwood were scratched and did not skate in Friday’s game.
  • Forsberg recorded a goal and an assist against Dallas for his 10th multi-point game of the season.

