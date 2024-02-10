GAME DAY: Coyotes vs. Preds, Feb. 10

The Nashville Predators are back in action for the first time since the All-Star break for a Saturday night showdown against the Arizona Coyotes at Bridgestone Arena.

With a number of teams in close contention for the Western Conference’s two Wild Card positions, the Predators know every one of their last 31 games will carry significant postseason implications.

“We’ve got to be connected as a group,” Head Coach Andrew Brunette said following practice on Friday. “And that's all over the ice, that's off the ice. This stretch is going to test everything, and it's going to test all the work we’ve put in to get to this point. I think we've had some highs and lows, but I think our group has stayed resilient and stayed connected through this whole period. So, it's going to test all those things and we're looking forward to it.”

Puck drop is at 7 p.m. CT with the game set to broadcast on Bally Sports South, 102.5 The Game and El Jefe Radio. Click here to get tickets, and find out everything you need to know below:

LAST TIME OUT

Filip Forsberg (24) and Philip Tomasino (7) brought the home team within one twice in the final frame, but the Predators ultimately fell to the Los Angeles Kings, 4-2, at Bridgestone Arena last Wednesday.

Tomasino’s goal was his second in as many games; the forward now has three points (2g-1a) in his last two outings.

Ryan McDonagh picked up his 11th assist of the season and Gustav Nyquist his 26th on Forsberg’s goal; Roman Josi collected his 35th of the season and Tommy Novak his 11th on Tomasino’s goal.

The Predators outshot the Kings 42-24, including by an 18-3 margin in the third period; it was the sixth time in Nashville’s last nine losses the Predators have outshot their opponent.

Tyson Barrie skated in his 800th career NHL game and shared a team-high six shots on goal with Forsberg, rejoining the lineup for the first time since Jan. 20 at Arizona.

The result earned Nashville their third-straight loss and moved the club to 26-23-2 on the season.

THE GOOD GUYS

Forsberg leads the Predators in points (51) and goals; he is tied for 11th among League skaters in goals. Josi leads his team and is tied for fifth among NHL blueliners in assists (35); the Predators captain is fifth among League defensemen in points (45).

Juuse Saros is 19-19-2 after 40 appearances, with a 2.94 goals-against average and a .903 save percentage. In his last eight starts, Saros is 3-4-1 with a .917 save percentage and 2.41 goals-against average.

Kevin Lankinen is 6-4-0 after 14 appearances, with a 3.12 goals-against average and a .895 save percentage.

The Predators lead the NHL in hits (1,401) and hits per 60 minutes (27.30); defenseman Jeremy Lauzon leads the League in hits with 229.

Nashville is fifth in the Central Division with 54 points and a 13-13-0 record at Bridgestone Arena.

THE OTHER GUYS

In their first game back from the All-Star break on Thursday, the Coyotes fell to the Vegas Golden Knights, 3-2, at Mullett Arena and posted their fourth-straight loss as a result.

Clayton Keller leads the Coyotes in points (46) and goals (21), while Matias Maccelli leads his club in assists (26).

Connor Ingram is 17-12-1 after 33 appearances, with a 2.69 goals-against average and a .914 save percentage; the former Preds netminder is tied for second in the League in shutouts with five.

Karel Vejmelka is 6-11-2 after 21 games, with a 3.33 goals-against average and a .900 save percentage.

Arizona is sixth in the Central Division with 49 points and an 8-13-3 record on the road; they are five points behind Nashville with two games in hand.

ALL-TIME MEETINGS

The Predators are 42-34-(2)-6 all-time against the Coyotes, including a 26-13-(2)-1 record at Bridgestone Arena. This is the third of four matchups between Nashville and Arizona in 2023-24 and the second and final at home.

Nashville is 0-2-0 against Arizona this season, dropping a 3-2 decision in the last meeting on Jan. 20 in Tempe. The Predators fell to the Coyotes, 7-5, on Nov. 11 at Bridgestone Arena. The Predators are 1-4-0 in their last five games against the Coyotes, 5-5-0 in their last 10 and 3-2-0 in their last five at home.

Nashville went 2-2-0 against Arizona last season, with both teams each picking up one of their victories on the road. In Nashville’s most recent win vs. Arizona, Josi (2g-1a) and Novak (1g-2a) both had three points in a 6-2 result on Feb. 26, 2023 at Mullett Arena.

NOTABLES VS. ARIZONA

Josi has 22 points (10g-12a) in his last 12 games vs. the Coyotes, including eight multi-point efforts. He posted a seven-game point streak against Arizona from Dec. 23, 2019-Feb. 26, 2023 (8g-7a).

Forsberg has 15 points (7g-8a) in 18 career meetings with Arizona.

Novak recorded his third career three-point game on Feb. 26, 2023 at Arizona (1g-2a). He has six points (2g-4a) in five career games against Arizona.

Ryan O’Reilly has 36 points (14g-22a) in 46 career games against the Coyotes.

Ingram was claimed on waivers from Nashville on Oct. 10, 2022. He made his first three career NHL starts with the Predators and started three of Nashville’s four postseason games in 2022.

Arizona goaltender Karel Vejmelka was selected by the Predators in the fifth round (145th overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft.

Coyotes forward Michael Carcone spent the 2020-21 season in the Predators organization. With Milwaukee, Nashville’s AHL affiliate, not taking part in the 2020-21 AHL season due to COVID-19, Carcone was loaned to the Tucson Roadrunners, where he had 25 points (15g-10a) in 35 appearances.

MILESTONE WATCH

Forsberg is one assist from 300 in his NHL career.

McDonagh is two games from 900 and five assists from 300 in his NHL career.

Luke Schenn is four points from 200 in his NHL career.

Michael McCarron is three games from 200 in his NHL career.

API NIGHT

The Predators, in partnership with Asian & Pacific Islanders (API) of Middle Tennessee, will host their Second Annual API Night on Saturday.

The Preds worked alongside local artist Drew Nguyen to develop the first-ever API logo and jersey in franchise history. The design, which celebrates the Lunar New Year, features East Asian inspired flames to create dynamic rivers of gold within each number. Fans who purchase a special theme night ticket package to the game will receive a T-shirt with the custom API Night design.

The Nashville Predators Foundation will also have specialty jerseys featuring the API Night artwork available and signed by the Nashville Predators for auction. Fans can bid by texting PREDS to 76278 or stopping by the Foundation table (section 106/107) through the second intermission of Saturday’s game.

For more information on API Night and to purchase a theme night ticket package, please visit NashvillePredators.com/API.

WATCH & LISTEN

Coverage for Saturday’s game begins at 6:30 p.m. CT with the Predators LIVE! pregame show on Bally Sports South, hosted by Lyndsay Rowley and Hal Gill. Play-by-play announcer Willy Daunic, analyst Chris Mason and rinkside reporter Kara Hammer will have the call on the television side.

Pete Weber and Jay More will call the game on 102.5 The Game and the Predators Radio Network, with pregame, postgame and intermission coverage by Max Herz beginning one hour before puck drop. The game will also be broadcast in Spanish on El Jefe which airs on 96.7 FM, 105.3 FM and 810 AM. (El partido también se transmite en español por El Jefe en 96.7 FM, 105.3 FM y 810 AM.)