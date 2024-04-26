GAME DAY: Canucks vs. Preds, Game 3

LAST TIME OUT

Anthony Beauvillier, Filip Forsberg, Colton Sissons and Kiefer Sherwood scored and Juuse Saros made 17 saves as the Predators defeated the Canucks, 4-1, at Rogers Arena on Tuesday. The result knotted the First Round series up at one apiece and moved the Predators to 9-13 overall in Game 2 (4-11 on the road).

Beauvillier’s goal 74 seconds into regulation was the 16th of his postseason career and his first with the Predators. Adding an assist on Sissons’ goal, Beauvillier additionally collected the sixth multi-point performance of his postseason career.

Forsberg’s goal was his first of these playoffs and the 30th of his postseason career. With an assist on Beauvillier’s first-period goal, Forsberg additionally notched the 14th multi-point performance of his postseason career.

Sissons’ second-period goal was his first of these playoffs and the 10th of his postseason career. Sherwood’s empty-netter was his first career postseason goal.

Nashville blocked 30 shots, tied for its most in a regulation playoff game in franchise history. Thirteen different Predators skaters blocked at least one shot, led by Alexandre Carrier (6). The 34 combined shots on goal (VAN 18, NSH 16) were the fewest in a game in Predators playoff history.

Saros collected his fourth career postseason win and moved into second on the franchise’s all-time wins list, behind only Pekka Rinne (45).

THE GOOD GUYS

Forsberg leads the Predators with three points and shares the team lead in assists (2) with Gustav Nyquist.

Six different Predators skaters share the team lead in goals with one each (Forsberg, Beauvillier, Sissons, Sherwood, Jason Zucker and Ryan O’Reilly).

Saros is 1-1 on the series thus far, with a 2.01 goals-against average and a .895 save percentage after both games.

THE OTHER GUYS

Dakota Joshua leads the Canucks with three points and two goals, all of which were accrued in Game 1 on Sunday. Quinn Hughes leads his team in assists with two, both of which were also accrued in Game 1.

Canucks starting goaltender Thatcher Demko, who missed Game 2 with an undisclosed injury, is considered week-to-week and is likely to miss Game 3 as well.

Backup netminder Casey DeSmith received the start in Game 2 and made 12 saves in the loss; he is expected to receive the start for Game 3 in Nashville.

DeSmith went 12-9-6 during the regular season, with a 2.89 goals-against average and a .896 save percentage. Prior to Tuesday, his only other postseason start was on May 3, 2022 for the Pittsburgh Penguins. DeSmith made 48 saves before exiting the game’s second overtime with an injury.

Vancouver’s emergency backup Arturs Silovs is untested in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. During the 2023-24 regular season, Silovs went 3-0-1 after four appearances, with a 2.47 goals-against average and a .881 save percentage.

WATCH & LISTEN

Coverage for Game 3 begins at 6 p.m. CT with the Predators LIVE! pregame show on Bally Sports South, hosted by Lyndsay Rowley and Hal Gill. Play-by-play announcer Willy Daunic, analyst Chris Mason and rinkside reporter Kara Hammer will have the call on the Bally Sports South side, while play-by-play announcer Brendan Burke, analyst Darren Pang and rinkside reporter Kathryn Tappen will have the call on the TBS/Max side.

Pete Weber and Jay More will call the game on 102.5 The Game and the Predators Radio Network, with pregame, postgame and intermission coverage by Max Herz beginning one hour before puck drop. The game will also be broadcast in Spanish on El Jefe which airs on 96.7 FM, 105.3 FM and 810 AM. (El partido también se transmite en español por El Jefe en 96.7 FM, 105.3 FM y 810 AM.)