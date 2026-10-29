Preds Official Podcast: Trotzy's So Golden

Nashville's Former Coach and General Manager Joins the Show Ahead of His Golden Hall Induction

Preds Official Podcast - Trotzy's So Golden feat. Barry Trotz
By Brooks Bratten
@brooksbratten Senior Content Manager & Beat Reporter

The 2026 Preds Golden Hall Induction ceremony has arrived, and Barry Trotz is set to go in as the sole member of the Class of 2026. Nashville's former head coach and general manager joins the show (8:30) to reflect on his time in Smashville and thank Preds fans. Plus, Brooks Bratten and Max Herz look back at the week that was and share fun tidbits from around the organization. 

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