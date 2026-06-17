David and Elizabeth Poile Launch Poile Family Youth Hockey Scholarships in Conjunction With the Nashville Predators Foundation

Nashville, Tenn. (June 17, 2026) – Former Nashville Predators General Manager and President of Hockey Operations David Poile, and his wife Elizabeth, in conjunction with the Nashville Predators Foundation, and the organization’s amateur hockey department, today announced the David and Elizabeth Poile Family Youth Hockey Scholarships, created to benefit deserving young players in need of financial assistance who may otherwise not be able to learn and play the sport.

“Hockey is a special sport, and we understand how important it is to learn it at a young age,” David and Elizabeth Poile said. “This game has always been part of who we are, and we wanted to help get more youth on the ice as it can transform lives through valuable lessons like dedication, teamwork, overcoming adversity and so many more. With these scholarships, we are excited to see hockey continue to grow in Middle Tennessee and look forward to when an NHL player is born and drafted out of Nashville.”

The Poiles are committing $100,000 to award at least $10,000 each year for the next several years through the Preds Foundation to selected recipients. There will be two application windows every year, one in the fall and one in the spring, to coincide with youth programming registration. Applications for the Fall 2026 season are now open. To qualify, applicants must be under 18 years old and play hockey in Middle Tennessee. The scholarship will cover registration fees, and in some cases equipment, for leagues and teams; it will not cover travel or tournament lodging expenses.

“David and Elizabeth have been incredibly instrumental in growing our game in Middle Tennessee since 1998,” Nashville Predators Vice President of Community Relations Rebecca King said. “Through these scholarships, we will get more children on the ice and enjoying the sport of hockey as an active participant, not just as a fan in the stands. We are beyond grateful to David and Elizabeth for their unending commitment and passion for growing hockey in Smashville.”

In the 2024-25 season, 2,262 players were registered for programming in Middle Tennessee, according to USA Hockey. Over the past five years, youth hockey participation in Nashville is up 15.8 percent and continues to grow.

A selection committee made up of the Poiles, the Preds Foundation and the organization’s amateur hockey department will review nominations and select recipients. Join David and Elizabeth in growing youth hockey by donating to the scholarship fund at NashvillePredators.com/Donate. To apply for the scholarship, visit NashvillePredators.com.

About the Nashville Predators Foundation

The Preds Foundation’s mission is to meet educational, social, health and cultural needs throughout Nashville and Middle Tennessee. The Preds Foundation is devoted to using its platform and influence from its affiliation with professional sports to serve the needs of the community by offering unique resources and financial support to local youth and family-oriented organizations. In 2025, the Preds Foundation raised over $4 million dollars. Since its inception in 1998, the Preds Foundation has awarded almost $30 million in grants, SuperGrants, donations and in-kind gifts to the greater Middle Tennessee community. To learn more about the Nashville Predators Foundation and to see a list of upcoming events, visit www.nashvillepredators.com/foundation or follow our Instagram, X and Facebook pages.