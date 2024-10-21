Penguins Hockey Research and Development Department Launches Fellowship and Internship Program

r-and-d-fellowship-16-9
By Pittsburgh Penguins
@penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins Hockey Research and Development department is now accepting applications for their new fellowship and internship program, it was announced today.

These programs mark the first major R&D initiative under the direction of Jonathan Erlichman, who joined the Penguins in August 2024 as the Vice President of Hockey Research, Development, and Strategy after 12 years in Major League Baseball with the Tampa Bay Rays.

"We believe that our Hockey Research and Development department, led by Jonathan Erlichman, is essential to shaping the direction of our organization," said Penguins President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas. "This program will play an integral part in ensuring that we are making the best use of all available information which includes scouting reports, analytics and player development plans, in order to aid the planning and decision-making of the Penguins as much as possible.”

The Hockey Research and Development Fellowship and Internship Programs will provide an opportunity to engage with the Penguins’ Hockey Operations department and help shape decision-making processes through the analysis and interpretation of hockey data, including player evaluation, development and strategic decision making. The program offers a unique path to a full-time position with the Penguins based on individual performance and future potential.

“Although this program is designed to be a learning experience for interns and fellows, our expectation is that this group will bring a new perspective, new ideas, and help us actively find ways to gain a competitive advantage on and off the ice,” said Erlichman. “We are hoping to find intellectually curious people who love to ask questions, solve problems and challenge the status quo, and can thrive within our growing team long-term.”

Fellows and interns will develop and apply statistical modeling and quantitative analysis techniques using hockey data, support in-game data collection, perform ad hoc research and analysis, evaluate new data sources and technologies, as well as communicate findings within the Hockey Operations department. Candidates will have the opportunity to apply their research outcomes to enhance the Penguins’ performance on and off the ice.

The paid fellowship program will run between 6-12 months depending on the applicant’s availability and qualifications, with a minimum of six months requested. Candidates should have a strong foundation in mathematics, physics, statistics, computer science, engineering or a related field, with proficiency in computer programming, with experience in R, Python and other relevant programming languages.

The internship program is a full-time, 10-week paid internship running from June through August 2025. Rising juniors and seniors or current graduate students are eligible for the internship, and must be proficient in computer programming, with experience in R, Python and other relevant programming languages.

Interested candidates **can apply HERE**. Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis and will remain open until the positions are filled.

News Feed

Penguins to Host ‘Pittsburgh Night’ on November 2 Against the Montreal Canadiens

Penguins Played Hard in Winnipeg, but Need to be Smarter

Game Preview: 10.20.24 at Winnipeg Jets

Alex Nedeljkovic Feeling "Really Good"

Penguins Dug Themselves a Hole in Loss to Carolina

Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Hunt Armory Rink Opens for Fourth Season

Game Preview: 10.18.24 vs. Carolina Hurricanes

From 1 to 500: Malkin's Milestone Goals

Penguins and 84 Lumber Announce Plans for Military Appreciation Game on November 11

A Storybook Goal: Malkin Nets 500th with Assist from Crosby

Game Preview: 10.16.24 vs. Buffalo Sabres

Sully Says: "We Won the Road Trip"

Game Preview: 10.14.24 at Montreal Canadiens

Malkin's Milestone Run

Rust Debuts in Loss to Toronto; Malkin Gets 1,300th Point

Game Preview: 10.12.24 at Toronto Maple Leafs

Getting to Know: Anthony Beauvillier

Dream Debut for Joel Blomqvist

Blomqvist makes 29 saves in debut, Penguins defeat Red Wings

It Takes a Village

Game Preview: 10.10.24 at Detroit Red Wings

Sully Says: 2024.25 Season Opener

"Earned Every Aspect": McGroarty to Make NHL Debut

Game Preview: 10.09.24 vs. New York Rangers

A New Chapter Begins at PPG Paints Arena

Penguins Hope New Ideas and Mindset Help Power Play

Penguins Forward Evgeni Malkin to Continue “I’m Score for Kids” Initiative Benefiting Ronald McDonald House Charities of Pittsburgh and Morgantown for Third-Consecutive Season in 2024-25

Analyzing Pittsburgh's Opening-Night Roster

Penguins Look to Rewrite the Story: Dubas Lays Out Vision

Penguins Finalize Roster for the 2024-25 Season

Jesse Puljujarvi "One of the Best Surprises" of Camp

Erik Karlsson Should Be Ready to Go for Season Opener

Sully Says: Preseason Finale

Eat, Shop, Tour: Penguins Elevate the Fan Experience

Sully Says: Penguins 3, Blue Jackets 1 (Preseason Game 6)

Game Preview: 10.04.24 vs. Columbus

Penguins vs. Blue Jackets Preseason Lineup – 10.04.24

Game Preview: 10.03.24 at Columbus

Harrison Brunicke Leaving "Terrific" Impression

Penguins vs. Blue Jackets Preseason Lineup – 10.03.24

Penguins' Goalie Depth Tested Early with Nedeljkovic Injury

Sully Says: Penguins vs. Red Wings (Preseason Game 4)

Nedeljkovic Leaves Game; Blomqvist Stars in Relief

Game Preview: 10.01.24 vs. Detroit

Penguins vs. Red Wings Preseason Lineup – 10.01.24

Game Preview: 09.30.24 at Detroit

Crosby, Malkin Put on a Show for Hockeyville

Game Preview: 09.29.24 at Ottawa (Hockeyville)

Statement from the Pittsburgh Penguins

Game Preview: 09.28.24 at Detroit