Penguins Hockey Research and Development Department Launches Fellowship and Internship Program

The Pittsburgh Penguins Hockey Research and Development department is now accepting applications for their new fellowship and internship program, it was announced today.

These programs mark the first major R&D initiative under the direction of Jonathan Erlichman, who joined the Penguins in August 2024 as the Vice President of Hockey Research, Development, and Strategy after 12 years in Major League Baseball with the Tampa Bay Rays.

"We believe that our Hockey Research and Development department, led by Jonathan Erlichman, is essential to shaping the direction of our organization," said Penguins President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas. "This program will play an integral part in ensuring that we are making the best use of all available information which includes scouting reports, analytics and player development plans, in order to aid the planning and decision-making of the Penguins as much as possible.”

The Hockey Research and Development Fellowship and Internship Programs will provide an opportunity to engage with the Penguins’ Hockey Operations department and help shape decision-making processes through the analysis and interpretation of hockey data, including player evaluation, development and strategic decision making. The program offers a unique path to a full-time position with the Penguins based on individual performance and future potential.

“Although this program is designed to be a learning experience for interns and fellows, our expectation is that this group will bring a new perspective, new ideas, and help us actively find ways to gain a competitive advantage on and off the ice,” said Erlichman. “We are hoping to find intellectually curious people who love to ask questions, solve problems and challenge the status quo, and can thrive within our growing team long-term.”

Fellows and interns will develop and apply statistical modeling and quantitative analysis techniques using hockey data, support in-game data collection, perform ad hoc research and analysis, evaluate new data sources and technologies, as well as communicate findings within the Hockey Operations department. Candidates will have the opportunity to apply their research outcomes to enhance the Penguins’ performance on and off the ice.

The paid fellowship program will run between 6-12 months depending on the applicant’s availability and qualifications, with a minimum of six months requested. Candidates should have a strong foundation in mathematics, physics, statistics, computer science, engineering or a related field, with proficiency in computer programming, with experience in R, Python and other relevant programming languages.

The internship program is a full-time, 10-week paid internship running from June through August 2025. Rising juniors and seniors or current graduate students are eligible for the internship, and must be proficient in computer programming, with experience in R, Python and other relevant programming languages.

Interested candidates **can apply HERE**. Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis and will remain open until the positions are filled.