Penguins Brighten Spirits at UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh

This afternoon, the Penguins resumed their annual holiday visit to UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh, a team tradition since the 1970s that had been put on hold for a while because of pandemic-related restrictions.
The players did their best to spread cheer through virtual visits and coming in smaller groups, “but there is nothing like having the entire team walk through the doors at the hospital and know that they are here for the one purpose of making our kids smile today,” said Rebecca Desmond, special events coordinator for the hospital’s Child Life Department.
“It means the world to us, to the patients, to their families, to everybody.”
After practicing at PPG Paints Arena, the players made their way over to the hospital, where they donned Santa hats to go along with their jerseys and split up into groups to visit different parts of the building. Upon entering patients' rooms, the guys chatted with the children and their families, took photos, signed autographs, and distributed gifts.
“It means a lot, just being able to be in the position to give back,” Sidney Crosby said. “It isn’t a place anyone wants to be, whether it's patients or families. It’s a time of the year where everyone wants to be together at home. Obviously, the people here are doing an amazing job. Just to be part of this and show our support, it’s what we’re trying to do.”