Penguins Brighten Spirits at UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh

Letang was also reunited with 7-year-old Maci, whom he had met on a previous visit to the hospital when she was just a baby.

“We’re just trying to come in and bring them smiles,” he said, “It's the least we could do.”

They did that for Jacob Hepler, whose mom Amy couldn’t wait to tell her son about the Penguins stopping by, as “he loves them. I was like, Jacob! As soon as I told him, his face just grinned. He was so excited. As you can still see, he is still smiling,” she said after Crosby’s group left the room. “On top of being able to go home today, this is added extra happiness. He’s been so down, and this really perked him up.”

And they did that for Kayla Keegan, a leukemia patient who had a setback in her treatment that meant she was on a ventilator for 21 days. Once she was eventually removed from it, Kayla was moved down to the rehab ward to get back up to speed physically.

Kayla grew up going to Penguins games with her late father, and was thrilled to see the players stop by. Their conversation was as long as any they had all day. They talked about Taylor Swift (she made sure to let Hinostroza know that he wore Taylor’s number), and she even got a geography lesson from Finland native Valtteri Puustenen.

“Everyone was super nice,” Kayla said. “I was really worried about spending Christmas here, but that made it special. It sucks that everyone here is sick, but the hospital and the Penguins just made it better.”

Everyone the players met were greeted with gifts that varied by age. The younger kids got a stuffed Penguin, or a “Let’s Play Hockey” picture book.

“You ought to give that one a read,” Alex Nedeljkovic quipped to Harkins.

Karlsson had fun when giving the older kids their gifts.

“Maybe it’s a hat,” he said to one patient.

The kid grinned, as he opened a set of headphones featuring the Penguins logo on each ear, realizing that Karlsson had duped him.

Desmond said when the players first walk into the room, there’s a moment of shock, “almost like meeting Santa Claus,” she said with a laugh. “Like, is he really here in my room?”But afterward, once reality sets in and the families can process what just happened, Desmond said there’s a moment of realization where the kid realizes the players came in simply to see them.

“During the holidays, we all have a million things to do, we all are running in different directions, and these guys are taking their time to see our kids. And that's the greatest gift we can give anybody, is our time,” Desmond said. “They've never met these kids before. They don't know who they are. They're choosing to give their time to them, and that, all of a sudden just makes your support system grow that much more. And that's priceless.”