Penguins Announce F.N.B. Corporation and First National Bank as Official Away Game Jersey Partner 

The Penguins have selected F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB) and its largest subsidiary, First National Bank, as the official away game jersey patch partner beginning with the 2023-24 season, it was announced today by Penguins President of Business Operations Kevin Acklin.

The new patch, which features the F.N.B. Corporation and First National Bank branded logo stacked above the “F.N.B.” font, will be embossed onto Pittsburgh’s white away jerseys, providing a seamless and integrated look. The 3-by-3.5-inch embroidered patch will be located in the upper right chest area of the jersey.

“The Penguins are a world-class organization, with a commitment to excellence and integrity that we share at FNB,” said Vincent J. Delie, Jr., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of F.N.B. Corporation and First National Bank. “As the official away game jersey sponsor and official Retail Bank and Digital Banking Partner of the Pittsburgh Penguins, we look forward to showing our support for the Penguins and all they represent when they take the ice in markets across North America.”

The FNB emblem will be featured on the players’ white jerseys for all pre-season, regular-season and playoff road games through the conclusion of the 2026-27 season. The new jersey patch will be unveiled for the first time when the Penguins travel to Washington to take on Alex Ovechkin and the Capitals on October 13.

“As our partnership with FNB continues to grow from our team banking partners to building their new headquarters on our Lower Hill redevelopment, it was only fitting that they come with us on the road as well,” said Acklin. “We are proud to showcase the FNB logo on our official team jerseys as a testament to how much we value our relationship with Vince and the entire FNB team, both on and off the ice, across the Pittsburgh region and beyond.”

The partnership also brings added exposure, as the FNB logo will similarly appear virtually on the Penguins’ away game jersey in the EA SPORTS NHL 24 video game.

FNB will be the first-ever partner to have its logo featured on Pittsburgh’s away jerseys, making the Penguins the first team to secure two different partner patches for each the home and away jersey since the NHL introduced its jersey advertising program prior to the start of the 2022-23 season.