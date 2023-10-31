Malkin, Jarry Take Ownership After Penguins' Discouraging Loss to Anaheim

All of the momentum was on Pittsburgh’s side in the final minutes of their matchup with Anaheim on Monday.
With three seconds left on a brilliant penalty kill that had kept the score even at 3-3, Lars Eller drew a tripping call, sending the Penguins to a power play of their own. Right away, the Ducks sent the puck over the glass, giving Pittsburgh a 5-on-3 advantage – a situation they had already converted early in the game.
But not only did the Penguins fail to score; a turnover at the blue line led to a shorthanded breakaway for Mason MacTavish, who was first out of the box. He got his second of the night with remaining in regulation to give the Ducks a 4-3 win.
The mood in the Penguins locker room after such a tough ending – their second loss in a row and fifth in the past six games – was one of disappointment and frustration, with Evgeni Malkin taking ownership for the power play’s role in the result.
“It’s our fault, for sure, the first unit power play,” Malkin said. “We lost the game. It’s tough. Between win and loss, it’s like, one mistake, you know? We should play better, because the team fought all night. We can’t play like this.”