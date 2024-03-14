Game Preview: Penguins vs. Sharks (03.14.24)

By Pittsburgh Penguins
@penguins

The Penguins return home to face the San Jose Sharks tonight at 7:00 PM.

Doors open at 5:30 PM.

The team will wear their third jerseys.

The game will be available to watch on SportsNet Pittsburgh and ESPN+. Fans can also listen on the radio in the Penguins app and 105.9 the X.

Team Records: PIT (28-27-9) SJS (16-41-7)

The San Jose Sharks enter tonight's contest with the league's 17th-best power play, with a success rate of 21.3%. They successfully kill 73.6% of all penalties. Former member of the Penguins Mikael Granlund currently leads the Sharks in both assists (31) and points (40). Fabian Zetterlund leads the team in goals with 16. San Jose has 6-22-4 record on the road this season. They are currently eighth place in the Pacific division with 39 points.

Game Notes

Pittsburgh has wins in four of its last five games versus San Jose, and are averaging 5.4 goals per game in those contests. 

Sidney Crosby has nine points (1G-8A) in his last six games against San Jose. He has points in six of his eight career games against the Sharks here at PPG Paints Arena (1G-9A).

Crosby (582) enters tonight’s game one goal shy of tying Wayne Gretzky (583) for the seventh-most goals with a single franchise in NHL history.

Crosby, who leads the Penguins with 64 points (32G-32A) in 64 games, is still producing at an elite rate in his 19th season. The 36-year-old Crosby has one of the highest point-per-game averages in NHL history from a player’s 35th birthday and on.

Tonight, Erik Karlsson faces the team that hosted his talents for the past five seasons. In 293 games with the Sharks from 2018.23, Karlsson recorded 243 points (52G-191A) and led all Sharks defensemen in goals, assists, and points. During his tenure in San Jose, Karlsson ranked first in assists, sixth in goals, and fourth in points. Karlsson led San Jose in assists in 2019.20 (34) and 2022.23 (76) and led all Sharks in points in 2022.23 (101). Earlier this season, Karlsson recorded two assists and was plus-5 in Pittsburgh’s 10-2 win in San Jose.

Karlsson has 17 points (5G-12A) in 14 career games against his former team. He has points in nine of his last 10 games versus San Jose (4G-11A).

Pittsburgh’s penalty killing unit currently ranks sixth in the NHL, operating at a 82.5% success rate.

The Penguins enter tonight’s game with points in four of their last six home games (3-2-1) and have points in nine of their last 13 home games overall (6-4-3). 

In 10 career games against the Sharks, Michael Bunting has tallied seven points (2G-5A). He has recorded three assists in his last three games against them.

The Penguins own an overall record of 382-87-45 when both Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin record a point in a game.

Evgeni Malkin enters tonight’s game two goals shy of hitting the 20-goal plateau. It would mark the 15th time in his career that Malkin has scored 20 or more goals in a season, and he’s looking to become just the 31st player in NHL history, and fourth active player, with 15 20-goal seasons. Malkin also sits one point shy of his 14th 50-point campaign. He’s looking to become the 47th player in NHL history, and just fourth active player, with 14 50-point seasons.

Bryan Rust has played some of the best hockey of his career against the San Jose Sharks. In 11 career games versus them, Rust has recorded six goals, 8 assists, 14 points, and is plus-nine. Rust’s 1.27 points-per-game average versus the Sharks is tied for his highest versus any one team. Earlier this season, Rust recorded four points (1G-3A) against San Jose in the Penguins’ 10-2 victory in San Jose on November 4, 2023.

Jeff Carter enters tonight’s game with 31 points (17G-14A) in 52 career games against San Jose, and Rickard Rakell has 31 points (15G-16A) in 35 games versus the Sharks. They rank tied for fifth and 11th, respectively, in goals versus the San Jose Sharks among active skaters.

