Game Preview: Penguins vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (03.28.24)

By Pittsburgh Penguins
The Penguins continue their stretch of games at home tonight against the Blue Jackets. The puck drops at 7:00 PM.

Doors open at 6:00 PM.

The players will be wearing their third jerseys.

This game is presented by U. S. Steel.

Tonight is Penguins Pledge Night. For more information, see below.

The game will be available to watch on Sportsnet Pittsburgh and ESPN+. Fans can also listen on the radio in the Penguins app and 105.9 the X.

Team Records: PIT (31-30-10) CBJ (23-37-12)

Columbus enters tonight's game in eighth place in the Metropolitan Division with 58 points. Their most recent game was a 6-2 loss to the Arizona Coyotes. The Blue Jackets have the league's 25th-ranked penalty kill (76.5%) and 29th-best power play (15.0%). Columbus is led in assists (43) and points (54) by Johnny Gaudreau and in goals by Boone Jenner (22).

Penguins Pledge Night

Launched in 2023, the Penguins Pledge is a sustainability initiative which serves as the organization's commitment to improve all efforts of social, economic and environmental sustainability.

This program is a collaborative effort with key partners including Champion Partners EQT, Indra Energy, PPG, U. S. Steel, Wesco and Xylem, as well as Impact Partners Bradenton Area CVB, Davey Tree Expert Company and WM with the goal of reducing negative impact on the environment and promoting sustainable practices to help preserve natural resources while also supporting economic and social development.

The first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive a Penguins-patterned shirt presented by PPG. The shirt is made of rPET, a recycled material, furthering the Penguins’ and PPG’s commitment to sustainability.

Fans are invited to visit the DICK’S Sporting Goods Wall of Champions Hallway located behind Section 112 on game night to participate in activities thanks to U. S. Steel, Friends of the Riverfront and the National Aviary. Here, fans can view a live webcam of U. S. Steel’s resident bald eagles, Irvin and Claire, and see a life-size eagle wingspan display, highlighting the grandeur of our national bird that made their home at the Irvin Plant. National Aviary experts and some of their live penguin ambassadors will also be at PPG Paints Arena.

As part of the night’s festivities, U. S. Steel will present a $50,000 grant to Friends of the Riverfront. Since 1991, Friends of the Riverfront has worked to protect and restore the riverfront in the Pittsburgh region through trail development and stewardship after decades of legacy pollution. The Three Rivers Heritage Trail and Water Trail now encompass 33 miles of urban and suburban riverfront trails and more than 30 river access points along both banks of the Allegheny, Monongahela, and Ohio rivers. Each season, U. S. Steel, Wesco and the Pittsburgh Penguins team up for a cleanup event with Friends of the Riverfront. Since 2022, these cleanup events engaged 188 employees from the three companies, which accounted for more than 1,104 volunteer hours.

PPG Paints Arena, the first NHL venue to be LEED Gold Certified, has various initiatives to further promote sustainability. In collaboration with Aramark, the Penguins’ food service provider, the arena has teamed up with 412 Food Rescue to donate and redistribute all unused food from the arena to organizations around the Pittsburgh community. Last year, the donated total to 412 Food Rescue surpassed 23,000 pounds of surplus food. PPG Paints Arena also has a comprehensive recycling program that includes electronics and batteries, and has transitioned to using PathoSans – a chemical free cleaning product made on-site.

As part of the team’s off-season arena upgrades, the Penguins recycled over 40,000 pounds of steel during the new center-hung scoreboard construction. Additionally, arena lighting is full LED as of 2023, saving over 40% on electricity usage compared to the previous system in place. The arena is a member of the Pittsburgh 2030 District & Green Sports Alliance.  

For more information on the overall Penguins Pledge initiative, please visit the Penguins Pledge webpage at https://www.nhl.com/penguins/community/penguins-pledge.

Meet Some Penguins!

As part of the Penguins Pledge, and in partnership with the National Aviary, Aviary experts and some of their live penguin ambassadors will visit PPG Paints Arena for tonight's game. A permanent display on the FedEx Level of PPG Paints Arena will be home to the visiting penguins and also feature footage of the National Aviary’s Penguin Point habitat for the games when the birds aren't at the arena. The National Aviary is a global leader in the conservation efforts to save endangered African Penguins from extinction. More info can be found here.

After tonight, the penguins will be present on Saturday, April 6 vs. Tampa Bay at 1:00 PM.

Game Notes

Pittsburgh went 3-0-1 against the Blue Jackets last season, and are 2-0-0 against them this year. Since the Metropolitan Division was formed for the 2012.13 season, Pittsburgh has dropped the season series with Columbus just once (2014.15).

The Penguins have scored three or more goals in 18 of their last 22 games against the Blue Jackets, while 15 of those 22 games have been four-plus goal efforts.

The Penguins enter tonight’s game with points in 11-consecutive games against the Columbus Blue Jackets (10-0-1) dating back to Dec. 12, 2019. In this span, Pittsburgh has outscored Columbus by a 46-25 margin, and has scored three or more goals in nine of the 11 games. Sidney Crosby has led the way, suiting up for 10 of the games and leading the Penguins with 22 points (11G-11A) over this stretch. The team’s 11-game point streak is its longest active point streak against one opponent.

Here at home, the Penguins have an active 14-game winning streak against the Blue Jackets (14-0-0) dating back to Dec. 21, 2015. It’s the second-longest home winning streak against one opponent in franchise history (18-game home win streak vs. Atlanta/Winnipeg from Mar. 24, 2007-Jan. 4, 2019), and is the longest such active streak in the NHL.

The Penguins have gotten eight goals and 24 points of production from their rookies this season. It’s the most that they’ve gotten from a class of rookies since the 2019.20 campaign (14 goals and 42 points).

Pittsburgh’s offense has been consistently producing over the past seven games, averaging 4.00 goals per game.

Tristan Jarry is 8-1-1 in his career versus Columbus with a 2.39 goals-against average and a .922 save percentage.

Jesse Puljujarvi has goals in back-to-back games (2G) for the first time this season. With a goal tonight, he would tie his career-long streak of three accomplished twice before, most recently from Nov. 3-9, 2021 (4G).

The Penguins own an overall record of 384-87-45 when both Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin record a point in a game.

Evgeni Malkin enters tonight’s game one goal shy of hitting the 20-goal plateau. It would mark the 15th time in his career that Malkin has scored 20 or more goals in a season, and he’s looking to become just the 31st player in NHL history, and fourth active player, with 15 20-goal seasons.

Sidney Crosby enters tonight’s game just four points shy of his 13th 80-point campaign. Crosby’s 12 80-point seasons are currently tied for fifth in NHL history, and when he reaches 80 points this year, only Wayne Gretzky will have more such seasons.

Crosby has been red hot as of late, notching three points (1G-2A) in Pittsburgh’s win on Tuesday against Carolina. It gives Crosby seven points (2G-5A) over his last two games, and since Mar. 24, no player in the league has more assists (5) or points (7) than Crosby. Crosby has points in six of his last seven games overall, accumulating 12 points total (3G-9A) in that span.

Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang have combined on 305 goals in their careers, which is one such effort shy of tying Phil Esposito and Bobby Orr for the second-most goals combined on by a forward-defenseman duo in NHL history.

Crosby has notched 57 points (20G-37A) in 40 career games versus the Blue Jackets. With a point tonight, Crosby can claim sole possession of fourth place on the NHL’s all-time points list against Columbus. Crosby’s 1.43 points-per-game average versus the Blue Jackets ranks fifth in NHL history (min. 15 GP) behind Connor McDavid (16GP, 1.88), Artemi Panarin (18GP, 1.50), Auston Matthews (15GP, 1.47) and Joe Sakic (24GP, 1.46). 

Bryan Rust has seven goals (7G-3A) over his last 10 games, and 12 goals (12G-4A) over his last 18 games. Since this stretch began on Feb. 6, Rust’s 12 goals lead the Penguins and only Sidney Crosby (26) has more points than his 16.

Giveaway Item

The first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive this Patterned Shirt giveaway, courtesy of PPG.

