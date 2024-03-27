Penguins Defeat Canes in First Meeting Since Trade

In the second period, Puljujarvi opened the scoring for the second game in a row. It was quite a shot from the 25-year-old forward, who earned a tryout and then a contract after double hip surgery, and is starting to find his game after a long journey back.

“I think he's playing the best hockey since we've got him in the last couple of games since we re-inserted him in the lineup,” said Mike Sullivan, with Puljujarvi being scratched for the six games prior to this most recent road trip. “Hopefully, he can build on it.”

When the Penguins first brought in the fourth overall pick in 2016, who recorded 51 goals, 61 assists and 112 career points in 317 NHL games with the Oilers before getting traded to Carolina at the deadline last season, Kyle Dubas said they weren’t looking for him to provide massive amounts of offense.

“But when he’s moving and he gets in on the forecheck, he uses his size and his physicality, I think he can be a real effective player,” Sullivan said. “I'm sure it's good for his confidence that he scores a couple of goals.”

But the Hurricanes responded well from there, tilting the ice and building a 14-3 edge in shots at one point. Nedeljkovic battled like the fierce competitor he is, with only one puck getting through on a deflection.

The Penguins netminder kept his teammates in it, allowing Rust to go the other way and score a timely goal with less than two minutes to go in the middle frame.

“He quietly does a good job at helping us to control the game,” Sullivan said. “He catches pucks and gets results when we need him to. His ability to play the puck on the dump-ins, it helped us get out of our endzone. I thought he did a really good job in helping us settle the game down when we needed line changes and we got extended. Those are important elements of helping teams when goaltenders can help in that capacity.”