Game Preview: Penguins vs. Red Wings (03.17.24)

Gameday_H_v2_031724_vsDET_WEB
By Pittsburgh Penguins
@penguins

The Penguins continue their stretch of games at home tonight against the Detroit Red Wings at 6:00 PM.

Doors open at 4:30 PM.

At 12:30 PM today, PWHL Toronto and PWHL Montréal are playing at PPG Paints Arena as a part of the PWHL Takeover Weekend. More information is available below.

Today is the Penguins' St. Patrick's Day Celebration.

The game will be available to watch on Sportsnet Pittsburgh locally and NHL Network nationally. Fans can also listen on the radio in the Penguins app and 105.9 the X.

Team Records: PIT (29-28-9) DET (34-27-6)

The Red Wings enter tonight's contest also on the second half of back-to-back games, defeating the Buffalo Sabres yesterday afternoon, 4-1. Detroit has 74 points, which places them fifth in the Atlantic division. They are 15-16-1 on the road, and have gone 3-7-0 in their last 10 games played. They are led in assists (35) and points (55) by Lucas Raymond, while Dylan Larkin leads the team in goals (26). Detroit possesses the league's tenth most-effective power play (22.9%) and the 12th-best penalty kill (80.6%).

Related Links

Game Notes

Jeff Carter enters tonight’s game one goal shy of the 10-goal plateau. His next goal would mark the 19th season he’s reached double digit goals, a feat that only 25 players in NHL history have accomplished. Only Alex Ovechkin (20) has more 10-goal seasons among active players.

Sidney Crosby (582) enters tonight’s game one goal shy of tying Wayne Gretzky (583) for the seventh-most goals with a single franchise in NHL history.

Evgeni Malkin enters tonight’s game one goal shy of hitting the 20-goal plateau. It would mark the 15th time in his career that Malkin has scored 20 or more goals in a season, and he’s looking to become just the 31st player in NHL history, and fourth active player, with 15 20-goal seasons.

Recent News

Giveaway Item

st patricks day hat giveaway 2024

The first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive a St. Patrick's Day hat, courtesy of He Gets Us.

PWHL Takeover Weekend

1373886T_Gameday_PWHL_v3_16x9

PWHL Toronto and PWHL Montréal have travelled to Pittsburgh as part of the PWHL's Takeover Weekend. The puck drops at 12:30 PM.

Doors open at 11:30 AM.

Rally towels will be distributed to fans in attendance upon entry.

The game is available to watch on Sportsnet Pittsburgh and on the PWHL's YouTube channel.

The Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) is a professional ice hockey league in North America comprised of six teams in Boston, Minnesota, Montréal, New York, Ottawa, and Toronto, each with rosters featuring the best women’s hockey players in the world.

This is one of several neutral site games designed to grow the game and hopefully expand in future seasons.

This particular matchup will be the highest-attended women's hockey game in Pittsburgh history.

Toronto and Montréal's rosters have a combined 18 Olympians, with participants from the 2010, 2014, 2018, and 2022 Games.

PWHL merchandise will be available at PensGear.

The Pittsburgh Pennies, the city's first women's hockey team (founded in 1972), will be in attendance.

Recent News

News Feed

Game Preview: Montréal vs. Toronto (PWHL Takeover Weekend)

Penguins' Loss to Rangers Flipped on Pair of New York Power Plays

Game Preview: Penguins vs. Rangers (03.16.24)

Penguins Erupt Offensively, Gain Confidence in Win over Sharks

Jagr on mission to find stolen Penguins bobbleheads

Penguins Announce Contingency Plan for Tonight’s Jaromir Jagr Bobblehead Promotion After Shipment Was Stolen in California

Game Preview: Penguins vs. Sharks (03.14.24)

Dubas Goes In-Depth on Decisions Surrounding the Penguins

Bunting's First Goal as a Penguin Helps Procure a Point in Ottawa

The PWHL Can't Wait for Game in Pittsburgh

Game Preview: Penguins at Senators (03.12.24)

Tough Start, Offensive Woes Plague Penguins in Loss to Oilers

Game Preview: Penguins vs. Oilers (03.10.24)

Penguins Had Better Energy, But Struggled with Details in Boston

Game Preview: Penguins at Bruins (03.09.24)

Meet the New Penguins: Bunting and Three Prospects Join the Fold

Dubas Talks Deadline; Tough Decision to Trade Guentzel

Penguins Acquire Goaltender Ludovic Waeber and a Conditional 2025 Seventh-Round Pick from the Florida Panthers in Exchange for Goaltender Magnus Hellberg

Penguins Acquire 2027 Fourth-Round Draft Pick in Exchange for Chad Ruhwedel

Guentzel “Earned Everything He Got” During Time with Penguins

Penguins Acquire Forwards Michael Bunting, Ville Koivunen, Vasily Ponomarev, Cruz Lucius and Conditional 2024 First-Round and Fifth-Round Draft Picks from the Carolina Hurricanes in Exchange for Jake Guentzel and Ty Smith

Penguins Fall to the Capitals In Last Game Before Trade Deadline

Game Preview: Penguins vs. Capitals (03.07.24)

Penguins Respond with Win over Columbus After Tough Road Trip

Game Preview: Penguins vs. Blue Jackets (03.05.24)

Penguins, Covestro and Carnegie Mellon Partner for Seventh Annual 'Rethink the Rink' Make-A-Thon

Penguins Get Outplayed in Edmonton

Penguins Beat Themselves in Calgary

Game Preview: Penguins at Oilers (03.03.24)

Game Preview: Penguins at Flames (03.02.24)

EMILIOOOO!

Penguins Lack Finish in Seattle

Carter’s Family Surprises Jeff for 1,300th Game

Game Preview: Penguins at Kraken (02.29.24)

Resilient Penguins Get Another Gutsy Win in Vancouver

Penguins to Celebrate Women’s History During the Month of March

Game Preview: Penguins at Canucks (02.27.24)

Rust Continuing to Be Evaluated; Smith Moves Up with Crosby

Penguins Victorious in High-Stakes Battle of PA

Game Preview: Penguins vs. Flyers (02.25.24)

Bemstrom Should Bring Offensive Dimension to Help Penguins

Gram Zammers Bring New Life to Penguins Games

Penguins Come Together For Much-Needed Win Over Montreal

Penguins Acquire Forward Emil Bemstrom from the Columbus Blue Jackets in Exchange for Alex Nylander and a Conditional 2026 Sixth-Round Draft Pick

Game Preview: Penguins vs. Canadiens (02.22.24)

Dubas Addresses State of the Penguins Ahead of Trade Deadline

Penguins Show No Quit in Disappointing Divisional Loss

Game Preview: Penguins vs. Islanders (02.20.24)

Penguins Invite Briere Family to Jagr's Jersey Retirement

Phillips Bumps Up as Penguins Make Changes