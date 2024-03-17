Game Preview: Penguins vs. Red Wings (03.17.24)

The Penguins continue their stretch of games at home tonight against the Detroit Red Wings at 6:00 PM.

Doors open at 4:30 PM.

At 12:30 PM today, PWHL Toronto and PWHL Montréal are playing at PPG Paints Arena as a part of the PWHL Takeover Weekend. More information is available below.

Today is the Penguins' St. Patrick's Day Celebration.

The game will be available to watch on Sportsnet Pittsburgh locally and NHL Network nationally. Fans can also listen on the radio in the Penguins app and 105.9 the X.

Team Records: PIT (29-28-9) DET (34-27-6)

The Red Wings enter tonight's contest also on the second half of back-to-back games, defeating the Buffalo Sabres yesterday afternoon, 4-1. Detroit has 74 points, which places them fifth in the Atlantic division. They are 15-16-1 on the road, and have gone 3-7-0 in their last 10 games played. They are led in assists (35) and points (55) by Lucas Raymond, while Dylan Larkin leads the team in goals (26). Detroit possesses the league's tenth most-effective power play (22.9%) and the 12th-best penalty kill (80.6%).