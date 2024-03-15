Penguins Erupt Offensively, Gain Confidence in Win over Sharks

Entering their matchup with San Jose, Erik Karlsson spoke about Pittsburgh’s recent struggles, and how they could snap out of their slump.

“We just got to find a way to enjoy the game again, not worry too much about what's going to happen and what's not going to happen, and just play,” said the reigning Norris Trophy winner as the NHL’s best defenseman, acquired from the Sharks in August after five seasons with the organization. “Try and create that confidence for ourselves again. If we enjoy this game – which we should, we’re very privileged to be here – if we just get that back, I think the rest is gonna follow.”

That ended up being the case on Thursday, as the Penguins came away with a 6-3 win at PPG Paints Arena. They ended their losing streak at four games and had a much-needed burst offensively after being held to just one goal in five of their last six coming into tonight.

“It’s obviously been a struggle to score goals the last few, so to score six I think feels pretty good. But just feels good to get back in the win column, I think,” said Drew O’Connor.

The forward (25) had two assists, as did P.O Joseph (24). John Ludvig (23) got the game-winner, his second career tally, to go along with a helper as the team has looked to give the rookie defenseman more legitimate ice time after he was out of the lineup for a while.

“It was just nice to contribute. It's not normally offensively, but that was the case tonight. So, I'm just happy I could chip in,” said Ludvig, known more for his physicality and willingness to drop the gloves – Reilly Smith has called him a heart and soul player – than his production.

It felt good for that group of younger players to play roles in this victory, with Ludvig saying, “I think we need to be doing it more consistently, because it can't always be the top guys and the veterans. So, it's nice when we can chip in, but we got to do it more often.”