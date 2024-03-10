Game Preview: Penguins vs. Oilers (03.10.24)

Gameday_H_0310_OPP_EDMWEB
By Pittsburgh Penguins
@penguins

The Penguins return home to take on the Oilers in the second half of back-to-back games. Puck drop is at 1:00 PM.

Doors open at 11:30 AM.

The game will be available to watch on TNT and Max. Fans can listen to the game on the Penguins app and on 105.9 the X.

Today's game is Her Hockey Day. More information can be found below.

This game is presented by 84 Lumber.

Team Records: PIT (28-26-8) EDM (38-21-3)

The Oilers enter today's contest after a 3-2 shootout loss to the Buffalo Sabres one day prior. Edmonton currently sits second in the Pacific divison with 79 points, trailing only Vancouver (89 points). Captain Connor McDavid has reached the 100 point plateau for the seventh time in his career. McDavid's 13-game point streak, however, was snapped in the loss to Buffalo. The Oilers own the fifth-best power play (26.2%) and the 15th-ranked penalty kill (79.4%).

Related Links

Her Hockey Day

fans 16 9

The Penguins will host the sixth annual Her Hockey Day presented by 84 Lumber when they face the Edmonton Oilers at 1:00 PM on Sunday, March 10. Her Hockey Day aims to recognize the incredible passion of women fans during the NHL’s Celebrating Women’s History Month. As part of the celebration, informational tables will be throughout the concourse featuring organizations tied to advocating female empowerment in Western Pennsylvania. Girls and women will be highlighted throughout the game, including a community spotlight honoring a local woman-owned non-profit, Reshaping the Village, and honorary national anthems by Hillcrest Intermediate School Girls Choir. Fans can fill out their own Her Hockey ‘I Play For’ Card and purchase warmup pucks behind Section 104.

“As a woman-owned company, 84 Lumber is dedicated to advocating for local woman-owned businesses within the communities we serve,” said Amy Smiley, 84 Lumber’s Vice President of Marking. “Partnering once again with the Pittsburgh Penguins for the Her Hockey Game, L.I.F.T. Panel and EmpowerHer Grant is deeply gratifying for us at 84 Lumber. We understand the significant effect the grant can have on a small business, and we are privileged to contribute to their growth and development.”

Her Hockey Day will also include a Her Hockey Auction running from March 10-25. The Penguins Foundation will be auctioning off Penguins memorabilia, autographed items and more. Fans can text HERHOCKEY to 76278 or visit herhockey.givesmart.com to join the auction. All proceeds from the auction, as well as the 50/50 raffle, will go to support need-based scholarships for girls hockey.

The Penguins Foundation will also be holding a Her Hockey Sweepstakes from March 10-19 for a chance to win two glass seats for the Penguins game on March 28, one autographed jersey and a prize pack, dinner for two at the Lexus Club and a post-game meet and greet with SportsNet Pittsburgh’s rinkside reporter, Hailey Hunter. To enter the Her Hockey Sweepstakes, visit https://www.pittsburghpenguinsfoundation.org/ beginning on March 10. All proceeds from the sweepstakes will benefit need-based scholarships for girls hockey.

PensGear will donate 10% of all in-store ladies and girls item purchases on Her Hockey Day to need-based scholarships for girls hockey.

For more information, click here.

Game Notes

Crosby (582) enters tonight’s game one goal shy of tying Wayne Gretzky (583) for the seventh-most goals with a single franchise in NHL history.

On Thursday night, the Penguins acquired forward Michael Bunting along with forward prospects Ville Koivunen, Vasily Ponomarev, Cruz Lucius and conditional 2024 first-round and fifth-round draft picks from the Carolina Hurricanes in Exchange for Jake Guentzel and Ty Smith.

Bunting, 28, has skated in 60 games this season with the Hurricanes and tallied 13 goals, 23 assists and 36 points. His 13 goals rank fifth on the team, while his assist and point totals both rank sixth. The forward has tallied six power-play goals and a career-high 16 power-play points, which rank third and second on the team, respectively.

Bunting has played in parts of five NHL seasons split between the Arizona Coyotes, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Hurricanes. In 247 career games, Bunting has recorded 70 goals, 92 assists, 162 points, 18 power-play goals, eight game-winning goals, and a plus-32. The forward has also tallied two goals, three assists, and five points in 13 playoff games, all with the Maple Leafs.

Marcus Pettersson is quietly putting together the best campaign of his career. Pettersson (3G-21A) is one point shy of tying his single-season high in points of 25 (2G-23A) set in 84 games in 2018.19. The defenseman is also three assists short of setting a single-season high in assists.

Over his past 12 games, Pettersson has tallied five points (1G-4A). His seven multi-point outings on the this season rank second among team defensemen behind only Erik Karlsson (9).

Recent News

Home Game Triggers

0124_HOME_trigger

News Feed

Tough Start, Offensive Woes Plague Penguins in Loss to Oilers

Penguins Had Better Energy, But Struggled with Details in Boston

Game Preview: Penguins at Bruins (03.09.24)

Meet the New Penguins: Bunting and Three Prospects Join the Fold

Dubas Talks Deadline; Tough Decision to Trade Guentzel

Penguins Acquire Goaltender Ludovic Waeber and a Conditional 2025 Seventh-Round Pick from the Florida Panthers in Exchange for Goaltender Magnus Hellberg

Penguins Acquire 2027 Fourth-Round Draft Pick in Exchange for Chad Ruhwedel

Guentzel “Earned Everything He Got” During Time with Penguins

Penguins Acquire Forwards Michael Bunting, Ville Koivunen, Vasily Ponomarev, Cruz Lucius and Conditional 2024 First-Round and Fifth-Round Draft Picks from the Carolina Hurricanes in Exchange for Jake Guentzel and Ty Smith

Penguins Fall to the Capitals In Last Game Before Trade Deadline

Game Preview: Penguins vs. Capitals (03.07.24)

Penguins Respond with Win over Columbus After Tough Road Trip

Game Preview: Penguins vs. Blue Jackets (03.05.24)

Penguins, Covestro and Carnegie Mellon Partner for Seventh Annual 'Rethink the Rink' Make-A-Thon

Penguins Get Outplayed in Edmonton

Penguins Beat Themselves in Calgary

Game Preview: Penguins at Oilers (03.03.24)

Game Preview: Penguins at Flames (03.02.24)

EMILIOOOO!

Penguins Lack Finish in Seattle

Carter’s Family Surprises Jeff for 1,300th Game

Game Preview: Penguins at Kraken (02.29.24)

Resilient Penguins Get Another Gutsy Win in Vancouver

Penguins to Celebrate Women’s History During the Month of March

Game Preview: Penguins at Canucks (02.27.24)

Rust Continuing to Be Evaluated; Smith Moves Up with Crosby

Penguins Victorious in High-Stakes Battle of PA

Game Preview: Penguins vs. Flyers (02.25.24)

Bemstrom Should Bring Offensive Dimension to Help Penguins

Gram Zammers Bring New Life to Penguins Games

Penguins Come Together For Much-Needed Win Over Montreal

Penguins Acquire Forward Emil Bemstrom from the Columbus Blue Jackets in Exchange for Alex Nylander and a Conditional 2026 Sixth-Round Draft Pick

Game Preview: Penguins vs. Canadiens (02.22.24)

Dubas Addresses State of the Penguins Ahead of Trade Deadline

Penguins Show No Quit in Disappointing Divisional Loss

Game Preview: Penguins vs. Islanders (02.20.24)

Penguins Invite Briere Family to Jagr's Jersey Retirement

Phillips Bumps Up as Penguins Make Changes

Jaromir Jagr's Jersey Retirement Speech

It's a Jagr Night in Pittsburgh: Penguins Raise No. 68 to the Rafters

Game Preview: Penguins vs. Kings (02.18.24)

Practicing with Jaromir Jagr a Thrill for Penguins

An Evening with Jaromir Jagr

Penguins Claim Forward Matthew Phillips off of Waivers

‘NHL Big City Greens Classic’ returns with Penguins, Bruins on March 9

Revisiting Jagr's Rookie Year

Jagr's Magnetism (and Mullet) Huge Part of His Legend

Celebrate 68: Looking at Jaromir Jagr’s Legacy

Crosby Sets the Tone in Response Win Over Chicago

Penguins Recall Three Players and Place Jake Guentzel on Injured Reserve