Game Preview: Penguins vs. Oilers (03.10.24)

The Penguins return home to take on the Oilers in the second half of back-to-back games. Puck drop is at 1:00 PM.
Doors open at 11:30 AM.
The game will be available to watch on TNT and Max. Fans can listen to the game on the Penguins app and on 105.9 the X.
Today's game is Her Hockey Day. More information can be found below.
This game is presented by 84 Lumber.
Team Records: PIT (28-26-8) EDM (38-21-3)
The Oilers enter today's contest after a 3-2 shootout loss to the Buffalo Sabres one day prior. Edmonton currently sits second in the Pacific divison with 79 points, trailing only Vancouver (89 points). Captain Connor McDavid has reached the 100 point plateau for the seventh time in his career. McDavid's 13-game point streak, however, was snapped in the loss to Buffalo. The Oilers own the fifth-best power play (26.2%) and the 15th-ranked penalty kill (79.4%).