Game Preview: Penguins at Flames (03.02.24)

Game Notes

Pittsburgh is 15-6-3 in its last 24 games versus Calgary overall dating back to Dec. 6, 2007.

Jesse Puljujarvi has 11 hits in his last four games. Since this span began on Feb. 15, he is tied for second on the Penguins in hits with Jansen Harkins (11), and trails only Rickard Rakell (15).

Sidney Crosby has 25 points (13G-12A) in 20 career games against the Flames. Here at the Saddledome, he has 10 points (5G-5A) in 10 games.

Crosby (582) enters tonight’s game one goal shy of tying Wayne Gretzky (583) for the seventh-most goals with a single franchise in NHL history.

Crosby has been finding the back of the net at a consistent pace. He is tied for ninth in the NHL in goals (32). Crosby has been especially dangerous on the road, picking up 32 points (19G-13A) in 28 road games. His 19 goals on the road are fourth in the NHL.

Kris Letang has 19 points (4G-15A) in 21 career games versus Calgary, which is his second-highest point total versus any Western Conference team.

Erik Karlsson has 22 points (4G-18A) in 27 career games against the Flames, which includes 12 points (2G-10A) in his last 12 games against them.

The Penguins own an overall record of 382-87-45 when both Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin record a point in a game.

Tristan Jarry has found success against Calgary in his career, posting a 4-0-2 record, a 1.59 goals-against average, and a .951 save percentage in six career games. Here at the Scotiabank Saddledome, Jarry has only given up just four goals in three games, going 1-0-2 ,with a 1.29 goals-against average and .960 save percentage. Jarry’s 1.59 goals-against average is his second-lowest against a single team (Winnipeg, 1.15). His .951 save percentage against the Flames is also his second-best versus a single team.

Reilly Smith enters tonight’s game with 498 career points (210G-288A), and is two points away from 500 in his career. Drafted in the third round (69th overall) by Dallas in the 2009 NHL Draft, Smith is looking to become the 10th member of his draft class to tally 500 career points.

Rickard Rakell scored two goals in the overtime win at Vancouver on Tuesday. Over his last six games dating back to February 15, he has seven points (3G-4A). Only Sidney Crosby has more points over the Penguins’ last seven games.

Marcus Pettersson is quietly putting together the best campaign of his career. Pettersson (3G-21A) is one point shy of tying his single-season high in points of 25 (2G-23A) set in 84 games in 2018.19. The defenseman is also three assists short of setting a single-season high in assists. Over his past seven games, Pettersson has tallied five points (1G-4A). His seven multi-point outings on the this season rank second among team defensemen behind only Erik Karlsson (9).

Pittsburgh has been one of the most defensively conscious teams in the league this season. The Penguins have allowed just 154 goals against in 57 games this season, a figure that is second among all Eastern Conference teams and the third fewest in the NHL.

Matthew Phillips, who was born in Calgary, Alberta, was drafted by the Flames in the sixth round (166th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft, and played the first three games of his NHL career with the Flames from 2020.23. Phillips also played 265 career games for the Flames’ AHL affiliate, the Stockton Flames, and then one season with the Calgary Wranglers, tallying 237 points (103G-134A).

In his only career game against his hometown team, Phillips tallied his first NHL goal and multi-point game (1G-1A) versus the Flames as a member of the Washington Capitals on Oct. 16, 2023.

Prior to turning pro, Phillips played locally, posting 103 points (58G-45A) in 64 games with the Calgary Bisons (U15) from 2011.13 and 108 points (48G-60A) in 68 games with the Calgary Buffaloes (U18) from 2013.15 before playing parts of four seasons in the WHL.