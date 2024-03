On the eve of becoming the 70th player in NHL history to appear in 1,300 NHL games, Jeff Carter was surprised by his wife Megan, two children Caden and Emersyn, and parents Jim and Sue prior to Pittsburgh's game against the Kraken.

Carter’s family made the nearly 2,500-mile trek across the country from Pittsburgh to be with Jeff in Seattle for his milestone game. Caden and Emersyn joined Jeff and his teammates in the locker room to read the starting lineup, which featured their dad – no. 77.