Penguins Lack Finish in Seattle

marcus-pettersson-at-sea-seattle-kraken-16-9
By Michelle Crechiolo
@PensInsideScoop Penguins Team Reporter

Despite firing 18 shots in the opening frame on Thursday in Seattle, the Penguins went into the intermission trailing 1-0 after the Kraken scored on a fortuitous bounce.

“It’s not a good feeling to feel like you do a lot of good things, especially in the first there… to come out of that period down, that was tough. But we had a lot of game left. Couldn’t find a way to get that one in to get us started,” captain Sidney Crosby said.

Philipp Grubauer ended up with a 33-save shutout as Seattle defeated the Penguins 2-0 at Climate Pledge Arena.

"I thought for a lot of the night we were the better team - we just couldn't find a way to finish. It's hard to win when you don't score goals,” Head Coach Mike Sullivan said. “I don't think it was from a lack of opportunity. We had a lot of pucks at the net, we just didn't finish tonight.”

Tristan Jarry stopped 26 shots for Pittsburgh, putting together another strong performance. There wasn’t much he could do on the Kraken’s first goal after the puck changed direction and popped up.

“It’s tough when the puck goes up in the air like that,” he said. “Your trajectory of your body is looking down, and usually the way the puck’s traveling, it's usually down to up. It's tough to track the puck from the ceiling down. Just lost track of it for a split second and they were able to get it before we did.”

After a scoreless second period, the Penguins took three penalties in the final frame – and the Kraken converted the last one with just under five minutes to go in regulation.

Conversely, Pittsburgh wasn’t able to capitalize on any of their three opportunities on the man-advantage during the course of the night. The coaching staff moved Jeff Carter, who played in his 1,300th NHL game, onto the first unit over the boards as a net-front presence.

“We were trying to get someone at the net front to see if we can’t simplify it a little bit, and see if we'd shoot the puck and maybe create off of the rebound or off the spray if the opportunities presented themselves,” Sullivan said.

“I thought their intent was to shoot the puck tonight. I mean, obviously the power play’s not where we'd like it to be, where they're in instinctive mode and making the plays that are there. We're trying to simplify it. That was some of the thought process with some of the adjustments we made on it tonight.”

Both Jarry and Marcus Pettersson said that in general, both 5-on-5 and on the power play, the Penguins could have gotten to the net a little harder and created more traffic.

“We could have done a better job getting pucks through,” Pettersson said. “I think their D stepped in front of a lot of shots. It felt like we could find some different avenues from the blue line a little bit better. I don’t think we got in his grill enough, and we didn’t get enough pucks there.”

The Penguins play the third game of their four-game road trip out West on Saturday in Calgary, and will try to have a short memory after this one despite what it means standings-wise, with Pittsburgh fighting for its playoff life.

“We fought hard. We felt like we were desperate… but we need the points, so it’s for sure disappointing,” Pettersson said.

News Feed

Carter’s Family Surprises Jeff for 1,300th Game

Game Preview: Penguins at Kraken (02.29.24)

Resilient Penguins Get Another Gutsy Win in Vancouver

Penguins to Celebrate Women’s History During the Month of March

Game Preview: Penguins at Canucks (02.27.24)

Rust Continuing to Be Evaluated; Smith Moves Up with Crosby

Penguins Victorious in High-Stakes Battle of PA

Game Preview: Penguins vs. Flyers (02.25.24)

Bemstrom Should Bring Offensive Dimension to Help Penguins

Gram Zammers Bring New Life to Penguins Games

Penguins Come Together For Much-Needed Win Over Montreal

Penguins Acquire Forward Emil Bemstrom from the Columbus Blue Jackets in Exchange for Alex Nylander and a Conditional 2026 Sixth-Round Draft Pick

Game Preview: Penguins vs. Canadiens (02.22.24)

Dubas Addresses State of the Penguins Ahead of Trade Deadline

Penguins Show No Quit in Disappointing Divisional Loss

Game Preview: Penguins vs. Islanders (02.20.24)

Penguins Invite Briere Family to Jagr's Jersey Retirement

Phillips Bumps Up as Penguins Make Changes

Jaromir Jagr's Jersey Retirement Speech

It's a Jagr Night in Pittsburgh: Penguins Raise No. 68 to the Rafters

Game Preview: Penguins vs. Kings (02.18.24)

Practicing with Jaromir Jagr a Thrill for Penguins

An Evening with Jaromir Jagr

Penguins Claim Forward Matthew Phillips off of Waivers

‘NHL Big City Greens Classic’ returns with Penguins, Bruins on March 9

Revisiting Jagr's Rookie Year

Jagr's Magnetism (and Mullet) Huge Part of His Legend

Celebrate 68: Looking at Jaromir Jagr’s Legacy

Crosby Sets the Tone in Response Win Over Chicago

Penguins Recall Three Players and Place Jake Guentzel on Injured Reserve

Game Preview: Penguins at Blackhawks (02.15.24)

Pittsburgh's 5-2 Loss to Florida "Hard to Evaluate"

Game Preview: Penguins vs. Panthers (02.14.24)

Malkin Working on Adjusting His Game

"He Smoked Him Like a Bad Cigar!"

Two Young Fans from Make-A-Wish Become Penguins for a Day

Penguins Fan Turns Crosby Jersey into NFL-Inspired Puffer Jacket

Penguins Don't Play Complete Game in Loss to Winnipeg

Game Preview: Penguins at Jets (02.10.24)

Penguins Face Controversial Challenge in Loss to Wild on Fleury's Night

Penguins Thrilled To Be Part of 'Marc-Andre Fleury Night'

Game Preview: Penguins at Wild (02.09.24)

Dubas Emphasizes Consistency and Power Play Coming Out of Break

Penguins Come Out of the Break Strong with Shutout Win over Jets

PWHL Coming to Detroit and Pittsburgh March 16-17 as Part of “PWHL Takeover Weekend"

Game Preview: Penguins vs. Jets (02.06.24)

Joel Blomqvist Thriving in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Jesse Puljujarvi Earns Contract After Significant Surgery

Chasing the Sun and the Snow: Players Share Bye Week Plans

Penguins Sign Forward Jesse Puljujarvi to a Two-Year Contract