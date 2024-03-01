EMILIOOOO!

Bemstrom laughed about it later, and seemed to accept that this group will probably call him whatever they want. He’s just happy to be here and be part of a group that’s still fighting to keep themselves in the playoff picture after coming from Columbus, who drafted the 24-year-old in the fourth round back in 2017.

On the ice, Bemstrom has a terrific shot, with Mike Sullivan calling it one of his biggest strengths. “But 5-on-5 also, I think he has good mobility. He skates well. And regardless of where we fit him in the lineup, or put him on a certain line, I think he's going to bring an offensive dimension to help us,” the Penguins Head Coach said.

Off the ice, Bemstrom describes himself as a “pretty simple guy.” Get to know him a little better through this Q&A.

What players or teams did you follow growing up in Sweden?

I was a big Peter Forsberg fan, so Colorado. My dad was a former hockey player. So, he was my biggest role model. (I got started playing) because my dad introduced me. He was a centerman.

What are some of your interests outside of hockey? Like, when you're not at the rink or when you're on a road trip and you've got time to yourself, what do you like to do?

I like nice food, so I’m a big foodie guy. I like to play golf as well. I also play video games. I like to watch shows, probably (seen) almost everything, I would say. But my favorite one would probably be Breaking Bad.

We've been to Columbus a decent amount playing in the same division. Do you have a certain restaurant there you’re super into?

Santo, it’s called. It's a new Italian spot there. it’s pretty good.

If you could pick out sort of your ideal meal, what would that be?

I don't think I can do that… there’s so many, I can’t name one. But if I had to, probably like Asian fusion.

Do you cook at all, or not so much?

I’ve been starting a little bit this year. The most common one is probably Swedish tacos.

What goes into a Swedish taco?

Ground meat, bananas, garlic sauce…

Sounds interesting! I was talking to Karl about Swedish kebab pizza, and he was raving about it.

It’s good, but you can’t find anything like that over here.

What would be your job if you weren't a pro athlete?

Golfer, probably. I’ve recently gotten into it.

How would you describe your skill at this point?

Average. Getting better.

Do you have any favorite golfers?

We got a new, pretty good guy; Swedish younger guy, Ludvig Aberg. I follow him a little bit.