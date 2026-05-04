WSFL-TV to Air ‘Inside South Florida: Panthers End of Season Special’ Wednesday, May 6 at 7 p.m. (ET)

SUNRISE, Fla. - The Florida Panthers and WSFL-TV announced today that WSFL-TV (Channel 39) will air ‘Inside South Florida: Panthers End of Season Special’ on Wednesday, May 6, at 7 p.m. (ET). The thirty-minute program will offer fans a look back at the 2025-26 Panthers season as well as a look ahead at what the off-season has in store.

WSFL-TV host Cameron Dobbs will guide viewers through the season’s memorable moments, milestone performances and behind-the-scenes stories that shaped the Panthers year.

Among the program’s featured interviews is a sit-down with Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Bill Zito. The special will include soundbites from Head Coach Paul Maurice, Captain Aleksander Barkov and forward Brad Marchand, as well as conversations with Scripps Sports broadcasters Steve Goldstein and Jessica Blaylock.

Fans can look forward to original segments including an exclusive look at a game day in studio with Scripps Sports hosts Blaylock and Ed Jovanovski, Panthers community initiatives like the recently announced girls' hockey programs and much more.

‘Inside South Florida: Panthers End of Season Special’ airs Wednesday, May 6, at 7 p.m. (ET) on WSFL-TV (Channel 39). For more information on the Florida Panthers local broadcast network, please visit FloridaPanthers.com/HowtoWatch.

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