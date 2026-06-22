WPTV-TV to Air ‘Panthers 360: NHL Draft Special’ Wednesday, June 24 at 7 p.m. (ET)

SUNRISE, Fla. – Scripps Sports and WPTV-TV announced today that WPTV will air an all-new episode of ‘Panthers 360’, a Florida Panthers NHL Draft Special, on Wednesday, June 24, at 7 p.m. (ET). In addition to airing on WPTV in West Palm Beach and the Treasure Coast, fans in the Miami Dade and Broward region can catch the episode on WSFL-TV (Channel 39) at the same time. The all-new episode will offer a preview of the Panthers Draft and the upcoming Free Agency period as well as highlight some special moments from the Cats’ summer so far.

In this June edition of ‘Panthers 360: NHL Draft Special’, WPTV anchor and host Mike Trim sits down with President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Bill Zito to discuss the Panthers approach to the upcoming NHL Draft. In addition to Free Agency analysis and coverage of Panthers community events this summer, the episode will feature special player content from Panthers contributor and WSFL-TV’s Cameron Dobbs.

During the regular season, ‘Panthers 360’ airs Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m. (ET) on WPTV’s South Florida’s 9 in West Palm Beach and the Treasure Coast. In Miami Dade and Broward Counties, ‘Panthers 360’ also airs on WSFL-TV (Channel 39). Additionally on WSFL, new episodes of ‘Inside South Florida: Weekend Edition’ featuring Panthers stories and hosted by Cameron Dobbs air every Saturday at 6 p.m. (ET).

Fans can watch episodes of ‘Panthers 360’ and ‘Inside South Florida’ as well as a multitude of additional content like player interviews, special features, full game replays and more on PanthersPlus.TV, the official streaming home of the Florida Panthers. Free to watch with registration.

For more information on the Florida Panthers local broadcast network, please visit FloridaPanthers.com/HowtoWatch. For all other Panthers coverage and news for the 2026 NHL Draft, visit FloridaPanthers.com/DraftCentral.

2026-27 Florida Panthers Territory Memberships are available now! Click here to learn more. For all the latest in Panthers news, concerts and events at Amerant Bank Arena & FTL War Memorial, sign up for '93 Society newsletter and receive information straight to your inbox. Visit FloridaPanthers.com or SeatGeek.com for all ticketing needs.