Florida Panthers Introduce Reimagined ‘Champions Club Presented by JetBlue’

SUNRISE, Fla. - The Florida Panthers announced today that they will be enhancing the former ‘Club Stoli’ to ‘Champions Club presented by JetBlue’ on Club Level at Amerant Bank Arena for all Panthers games, concerts and events. This is one of several arena enhancements that will take place leading into the 2026-27 hockey season.

Beginning with the 2026-27 season, the newly reimagined elevated club on the Panthers shoot-twice side of Amerant Bank Arena will highlight the Panthers back-to-back historic Stanley Cup Championships through Championship rings, trophies and key franchise moments starting at the entrance and woven throughout the premium space.

Additional features will include new premium seats with integrated cup holders, modern flooring, new bars with elevated rotating food stations, additional TVs and more communal, high-top and booth seating for fans to dine pregame and postgame from a selection of rotating food. Those who become ‘Champions Club’ Territory Members will receive a one limited-edition Member gift, free popcorn and soda at all Panthers hockey games.

‘JetBlue Landing’, an exclusive bar and lounge, will be a new fan destination within Amerant Bank Arena, offering exclusive events, unique experiences and special access opportunities for JetBlue customers and Panthers fans.

Memberships are now available by visiting FloridaPanthers.com/ChampionsClub. The space is expected to debut in Fall 2026.