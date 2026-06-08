Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with Goaltender Cooper Black on a Two-Year, Two-Way Contract Extension

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By Florida Panthers PR
FloridaPanthers.com

SUNRISE, Fla. Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Bill Zito announced today that the club has agreed to terms with goaltender Cooper Black on a two-year, two-way contract extension through the 2027-28 season.

Black, 24, appeared in 42 regular season games in 2025-26 with Florida’s American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Charlotte Checkers, posting a 25-13-4 record, 2.47 goals against average and .903 save percentage, including one shutout. 

The 6-foot-8, 223-pound native of Alpena, Mich., has played in 60 career AHL games with Charlotte over the past three seasons, logging a 36-18-5 record, 2.37 goals against average, .903 save percentage and four shutouts. He also appeared in seven contests in 2024-25 with Florida’s ECHL affiliate, the Savannah Ghost Pirates, recording a 4-3-0 record. 

Prior to his professional career, Black played two seasons (2022-23 to 2023-24) with Dartmouth College, registering a .904 save percentage and five shutouts across 60 NCAA appearances. In 2023-24, he posted a 13-8-8 record, .910 save percentage, 2.58 goals against average and two shutouts en route to being named a finalist for the Ken Dryden ECAC Goaltender of the Year Award. He was named to the ECAC All-Rookie Team in 2022-23 after registering three shutouts in his freshman campaign. 

Undrafted, Black led the Nanaimo Clippers (BCHL) to a Coastal Conference championship in 2021-22 behind a league-leading .924 save percentage, producing a 24-7-1 record, 2.62 goals against average and two shutouts. 

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