Territory Talk: Barkov & Lundell on Top of the World (Ep. 402)

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TT 402 16x9
By Doug Plagens & Jameson Olive

Aleksander Barkov and Anton Lundell just keep on winning.

Lighting it up on the international stage, the Florida Panthers’ dynamic duo helped lead Finland to gold at 2026 IIHF World Championship.

On this episode of Territory Talk, co-hosts Doug Plagens and Jameson Olive discuss Barkov’s post-injury play and the performance of all Panthers at the tournament.

Plus, the duo also makes their picks for the Stanley Cup Final matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and Carolina Hurricanes.

Highlights include:

  • Barkov and Lundell win gold at World Championship. (2:50)
  • Is Barkov the “most impactful” player in hockey? (8:15)
  • Tkachuk, Vilmanis and Alscher also shine in Switzerland. (18:50)
  • Vegas vs. Carolina – who’s winning the Stanley Cup? (28:30)
  • Which players gets the biggest legacy bump with a Cup win this year? (38:30)

Fans can also listen to the episode of any of the below platforms:

News Feed

Florida Panthers Announce Seventh Annual Summer Reading Tour

Florida Panthers Forwards Aleksander Barkov and Anton Lundell Capture Gold Medals at 2026 IIHF World Championship

Worlds Check-In: Barkov, Lundell beat Canada, will face Switzerland for gold on Sunday

Worlds Check-In: Barkov, Lundell still chasing gold in Switzerland

Worlds Check-In: Five Panthers advance to Quarterfinals

Worlds Check-In: Vilmanis helps lift Latvia to win over USA

PROSPECTS: Busch talks WHL Championship, returning from injury & more!

Worlds Check-In: Alscher scores for Czechia; Tkachuk makes debut with USA

Worlds Check-In: Lundell stays hot with PPG in win over USA

Five Florida Panthers Named to Rosters for 2026 IIHF World Championship

Barkov plays in Worlds, 1st competitive game since 2025 Cup Final

Preview for Panthers at the 2026 IIHF World Championship

Tkachuk has ‘one of the greatest experiences of my life’ flying with U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds

Tkachuk to compete for Team USA at IIHF World Championship

Florida Panthers Forward Matthew Tkachuk to Fly with U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds in Support of Fort Lauderdale Air Show

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