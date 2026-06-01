Territory Talk: Barkov & Lundell on Top of the World (Ep. 402)

Aleksander Barkov and Anton Lundell just keep on winning.

Lighting it up on the international stage, the Florida Panthers’ dynamic duo helped lead Finland to gold at 2026 IIHF World Championship.

On this episode of Territory Talk, co-hosts Doug Plagens and Jameson Olive discuss Barkov’s post-injury play and the performance of all Panthers at the tournament.

Plus, the duo also makes their picks for the Stanley Cup Final matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and Carolina Hurricanes.

Highlights include: