Florida Panthers Acquire 2026 First-Round Selection and 2027 Second-Round Selection from Seattle Kraken

Panthers pick up two picks from Kraken

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By Florida Panthers PR
FloridaPanthers.com

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Bill Zito announced today that the club has acquired Tampa Bay’s 2026 first-round selection (previously acquired by Seattle) and a 2027 second-round selection (previously acquired by Seattle) from the Seattle Kraken in exchange for forward Mackie Samoskevich.  

The acquired 2027 second-round pick is conditional to become the higher selection of the Winnipeg or Columbus 2027 second-round picks. 

Originally drafted in the first round (24th overall) by Florida in 2021, Samoskevich appeared in 156 regular-season games with the Panthers, producing 63 points (27-36-63).  

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