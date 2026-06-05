Amerant Bank Arena To Host Four World Cup Watch Parties

South Florida community can register for free tickets beginning today at SeatGeek.com

world cup 16x9
By Florida Panthers PR
FloridaPanthers.com

SUNRISE, Fla.  Amerant Bank Arena announced today that the venue will hold four World Cup watch parties in collaboration with Broward County.

The South Florida community can register for free watch party tickets at Amerant Bank Arena at SeatGeek.com (max 6 ticket limit per person). Parking will be free to the public with gates opening two hours prior to kickoff and doors opening one hour prior to kickoff. The plaza, outside main doors of Amerant Bank Arena, will host a variety of pregame activations for families including food trucks, face painting, inflatables, games and more.  

Fans can enjoy a fan-friendly, curated food and beverage menu with international flavors from the countries playing in each of the four matches at Amerant Bank Arena concession stands.  

Amerant Bank Arena will host four watch parties including:  

  • June 12: USA vs. Paraguay at 9 p.m. (ET) - Tickets  
  • June 27: Colombia vs. Portugal at 7:30 p.m. (ET) - Tickets  
  • July 11: Quarterfinals (Time TBD) - Tickets  
  • July 19: The Final (Time TBD) - Tickets  

Broward County Transit will provide special Park & Ride transportation service to Amerant Bank Arena watch parties and designated match transportation hubs. Residents using a BCT One-Day Pass may park for free at select Park & Ride locations, including Miramar, Sheridan Park and Broward Boulevard. One-way fares are $2 and riders can pay on board with exact fare or through the RideBCT mobile app. Drop-off for watch party service will take place at the Express Bus Park & Ride lot inside Gate 7 at Amerant Bank Arena. 

For tickets, please visit SeatGeek.com or AmerantBankArena.com.

News Feed

Reinhart receives votes for Selke and Lady Byng Trophies

Territory Talk: Barkov & Lundell on Top of the World (Ep. 402)

Florida Panthers Announce Seventh Annual Summer Reading Tour

Florida Panthers Forwards Aleksander Barkov and Anton Lundell Capture Gold Medals at 2026 IIHF World Championship

Worlds Check-In: Barkov, Lundell beat Canada, will face Switzerland for gold on Sunday

Worlds Check-In: Barkov, Lundell still chasing gold in Switzerland

Worlds Check-In: Five Panthers advance to Quarterfinals

Worlds Check-In: Vilmanis helps lift Latvia to win over USA

PROSPECTS: Busch talks WHL Championship, returning from injury & more!

Worlds Check-In: Alscher scores for Czechia; Tkachuk makes debut with USA

Worlds Check-In: Lundell stays hot with PPG in win over USA

Five Florida Panthers Named to Rosters for 2026 IIHF World Championship

Barkov plays in Worlds, 1st competitive game since 2025 Cup Final

Preview for Panthers at the 2026 IIHF World Championship

Tkachuk has ‘one of the greatest experiences of my life’ flying with U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds

Tkachuk to compete for Team USA at IIHF World Championship

Florida Panthers Forward Matthew Tkachuk to Fly with U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds in Support of Fort Lauderdale Air Show

Territory Talk: Draft Lottery Reactions; Checking in on Playoffs (Ep. 398)