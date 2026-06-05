Amerant Bank Arena To Host Four World Cup Watch Parties

SUNRISE, Fla. – Amerant Bank Arena announced today that the venue will hold four World Cup watch parties in collaboration with Broward County.

The South Florida community can register for free watch party tickets at Amerant Bank Arena at SeatGeek.com (max 6 ticket limit per person). Parking will be free to the public with gates opening two hours prior to kickoff and doors opening one hour prior to kickoff. The plaza, outside main doors of Amerant Bank Arena, will host a variety of pregame activations for families including food trucks, face painting, inflatables, games and more.

Fans can enjoy a fan-friendly, curated food and beverage menu with international flavors from the countries playing in each of the four matches at Amerant Bank Arena concession stands.

Amerant Bank Arena will host four watch parties including:

June 12: USA vs. Paraguay at 9 p.m. (ET) - Tickets

June 27: Colombia vs. Portugal at 7:30 p.m. (ET) - Tickets

July 11: Quarterfinals (Time TBD) - Tickets

July 19: The Final (Time TBD) - Tickets

Broward County Transit will provide special Park & Ride transportation service to Amerant Bank Arena watch parties and designated match transportation hubs. Residents using a BCT One-Day Pass may park for free at select Park & Ride locations, including Miramar, Sheridan Park and Broward Boulevard. One-way fares are $2 and riders can pay on board with exact fare or through the RideBCT mobile app. Drop-off for watch party service will take place at the Express Bus Park & Ride lot inside Gate 7 at Amerant Bank Arena.

For tickets, please visit SeatGeek.com or AmerantBankArena.com.