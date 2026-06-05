Reinhart receives votes for Selke and Lady Byng Trophies

With awards season in full swing, the NHL announced the winner of the Frank J. Selke Trophy on Friday.

Given out annually to “the forward who best excels in the defensive aspects of the game,” Montreal Canadians center Nick Suzuki took home the award for 2025-26.

A perennial contender for the honor, Sam Reinhart finished 16th in voting for the Selke Trophy, marking his fifth straight season receiving votes.

With captain Aleksander Barkov – a three-time winner of the Selke Trophy – missing the entire NHL season with an injury, Reinhart still managed to bring elite defense to each and every shift for the Florida Panthers despite not having his equally outstanding running mate by his side.

In addition to being tasked with shutting down opposing team’s top offensive players, Reinhart finished the season ranking first on the Panthers in shorthanded goals (3).

With 198 ballots cast by the Professional Hockey Writers Association, Reinhart received one vote for first, one for second, five for third, six for fourth and seven for fifth.

Last season, Reinhart was a first-time finalist for the Selke Trophy, finishing second to Barkov.

A two-way threat, Reinhart also leads the Panthers in goals (125) over the past three seasons.

Known for his sportsmanship just as much as his skills on both sides of the ice, Reinhart also finished 11th in voting for the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy, which is awarded annually “to the player adjudged to have exhibited the best type of sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct combined with a high standard of playing ability.”

Also voted on by the Professional Hockey Writers Association, Montreal Canadiens winger Cole Caufield won the award for 2025-26, while Reinhart received two votes for first, three for second, five for third and nine for both fourth and fifth.

A two-time Stanley Cup champion and core player for the Panthers, Reinhart is signed through the 2031-32 season.