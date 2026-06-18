Verhaeghe makes surprise visit to Special Olympics ball hockey clinic

SUNRISE, Fla. – Clutch on the ice and in the community.

On Monday, Florida Panthers forward Carter Verhaeghe made a surprise appearance at a Special Olympics ball hockey clinic at Amerant Bank Arena.

Part of a summer camp program for kids and adults ages 10-18, the clinic’s aim was to inspire and bring joy to those with intellectual disabilities.

In addition to playing in a few scrimmages, Verhaeghe also snapped pictures and signed autographs.

“It’s cool to see them,” said Verhaeghe, who’s used to bringing smiles to the rink in Sunrise. “They’re having a blast out here, especially in this arena. Some of them have never played hockey before, and they’re doing an awesome job. It’s great getting to know some of these kids. … I think they’d’ played for hours if they could. Yeah, they’re loving hockey.”

It’s a love that Verhaeghe always makes sure to share.

After helping the Panthers capture their second straight Stanley Cup last summer, the high-scoring sniper brought the iconic trophy to a special skate for members of several charities, including Best Buddies, Special Olympics and the Florida Panthers Adaptive Hockey Team.

A charity close to his heart, Verhaeghe volunteers regularly with Best Buddies, which is the world's largest organization dedicated to ending the social, physical and economic isolation of people living with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

“My wife has really gotten me a lot more into it,” Verhaeghe said. “She’s been with Best Buddies for maybe 10 years. It’s cool to see how great of athletes these kids are. It’s all about inclusion. It’s just amazing to be a part of and see the kids smile.”

Out of the playoffs for the first time in his seven-year NHL career, Verhaeghe, a three-time Stanley Cup champion, plans to keep putting his extra time to good use before the Panthers begin their quest to bring Lord Stanley back to South Florida.

Standing in the same building he’s lifted the Cup twice in, it was hard not to get excited.

“It’s been a crazy last couple years,” Verhaeghe said. “Being here, definitely brings it back a little bit, but we’re enjoying the break. Everyone is going to be ready to go come time. We’re going to have extra juice and be excited.”