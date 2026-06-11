Florida Panthers Renew Longstanding Partnership with JetBlue in Multi-Year Extension

SUNRISE, Fla. - The Florida Panthers announced today that they have renewed a longstanding partnership with JetBlue as the official airline of the Panthers. Beginning with the 2026-27 NHL season, JetBlue will become the presenting partner of the newly reimagined ‘Champions Club’ at Amerant Bank Arena and debut ‘JetBlue Landing,’ a new fan gathering space designed to create memorable experiences for Panthers fans and JetBlue customers throughout the season.

“We are proud to continue this storied partnership with a first-class organization like JetBlue. They exemplify the kind of partner we are honored to stand alongside as two organizations rooted in Broward County, equally committed to showing up for the community,” said President of Business Operations Michael White. “This expanded partnership creates new opportunities for us to engage our fans through exclusive access and benefits from gameday and beyond.”

'Champions Club,’ the reimagined, elevated club on the Panthers shoot-twice side of Amerant Bank Arena highlights the Panthers back-to-back historic Stanley Cup Championships through Championship rings, trophies and key franchise moments starting at the entrance and woven throughout the premium space.

JetBlue Landing, an exclusive bar and lounge, will be a new fan destination within Amerant Bank Arena, offering exclusive events, unique experiences and special access opportunities for JetBlue customers and Panthers fans.

“As we continue to expand in Fort Lauderdale and welcome new customers across the region, growing our partnership with the Florida Panthers just feels right,” said JetBlue’s Senior Vice President of Marketing and Brand Stephanie Evans Greene. “The Florida Panthers organization understands what it means to show up for this community the way we do. This is about more than putting our names together. It’s about finding real ways to connect with fans and celebrate everything that makes South Florida unlike anywhere else.”

The Panthers and JetBlue will continue their ‘Reading Challenge’ program which encourages Broward County Public School students to read 15 minutes or more per day for a chance to win a pep rally at their school, receive hats and books, mascot appearances and more. In the inaugural year of the program, 2,600 students participated, reading 15 minutes a day or more. Across 116 classrooms, a total of 675,000 minutes were read through eight schools.

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