Florida Panthers Forwards Aleksander Barkov and Anton Lundell Capture Gold Medals at 2026 IIHF World Championship

Lundell assists on golden goal in overtime; Barkov named to tournament All-Star Team

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By Florida Panthers PR
FloridaPanthers.com

SUNRISE, Fla. Florida Panthers forwards Aleksander Barkov and Anton Lundell captured gold medals today at the 2026 IIHF World Championship with Finland’s 1-0 overtime victory vs. Switzerland. Lundell notched the primary assist on Konsta Helenius’ overtime goal.

Barkov served as captain for Finland, and his medal represents his second at the IIHF World Championship following his silver medal in 2016. He produced a team-leading 11 points (3-8-11) over 10 tournament games en route to being named to the tournament All-Star Team. He previously earned a bronze medal at the 2014 Winter Olympic Games alongside current Panthers assistant coach Tuomo Ruutu. 

Lundell’s medal is also his second at the IIHF World Championship after he captured silver in 2021. He recorded four goals, two assists and six points over 10 tournament games including the primary assist on the overtime golden goal against the Swiss. He helped Finland capture the bronze medal at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games and previously earned gold at the 2019 IIHF U20 WJC and 2018 IIHF U18 WJC, as well as a bronze medal at the 2021 U20 WJC. 

Five Panthers players represented their countries at the 2026 IIHF World Championship, with all five scoring at least two goals. Matthew Tkachuk logged seven points (4-3-7) in five games for the United States and Marek Alscher potted two goals (2-0-2) in eight contests with Czechia. Sandis Vilmanis tied the record for points by a Latvian skater at an IIHF World Championship with 11 (4-7-11), which tied for the second-most points of any skater through the group stage at the 2026 tournament. 

Panthers fans can check out recaps and stories from the 2026 IIHF World Championship at FloridaPanthers.com/WorldChampionship

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