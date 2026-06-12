Florida Panthers to Host 2026 NHL Draft Watch Party at Baptist Health IcePlex on Friday, June 26

SUNRISE, Fla. – The Florida Panthers announced today that they will host a 2026 NHL Draft Watch Party at Baptist Health IcePlex on Friday, June 26. The Panthers own the ninth overall selection in the first round.

Panthers fans are invited to Baptist Health IcePlex starting at 5 p.m. (ET) with activities featuring inflatables, interactive games, vendors, food and beverages and more. Fans can watch the NHL Draft coverage live starting at 7 p.m. (ET) on ESPN and ESPN+ from the stands inside the Baptist Rink or on the ice by participating in public skate. Panthers radio play-by-play Doug Plagens and analyst & Panthers alum Billy Lindsay will also broadcast live on 104.3 WQAM and Audacy.com from the IcePlex starting at 6 p.m. (ET).

Fans can enjoy a special pre-draft panel moderated by Panthers play-by-play announcer Steve Goldstein beginning at 6 p.m. (ET) on the Baptist rink with reserved seating for Territory Members.

The community can register for on-ice programming throughout the night including ‘skate and watch’ during public skating on Baptist Rink starting at 7 p.m. (ET) and Learn to Curl on SeatGeek Rink at 7 p.m. (ET).

Fans can shop at Pantherland throughout the watch party or catch the draft over dinner at The Federal Bar & Restaurant, a dynamic bar and restaurant offering casual dining and stunning views.

The Panthers currently own seven picks in the 2026 NHL Draft, including the ninth overall selection in the first round. For more information on Panthers coverage and news ahead of the draft, visit FloridaPanthers.com/DraftCentral.

Fans in attendance are encouraged to bring items to support a School Supplies Drive in conjunction with the Broward Education Foundation. Items include: notebooks, pens, crayons, erasers, folders, Markers Children's Spiral notebooks- wide-ruled, individual highlighters, scissors, rulers, glue sticks, hand sanitizer and more.

Fans interested in 2026-27 Florida Panthers Territory Memberships can learn more at FloridaPanthers.com/tickets. For the latest Panthers news, concerts, and events at Amerant Bank Arena & FTL War Memorial, sign up for the '93 Society newsletter. Visit FloridaPanthers.com or SeatGeek.com for all ticketing needs.