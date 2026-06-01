Florida Panthers Announce Seventh Annual Summer Reading Tour

2026 Summer Reading Tour Presented by Amazon to make five stops to local libraries

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By Florida Panthers PR
FloridaPanthers.com

SUNRISE, Fla. - The Florida Panthers announced today that they will host their seventh annual Summer Reading Tour presented by Amazon with Broward County Library as part of their Summer Learning Program.

The South Florida community is encouraged to visit local libraries and enjoy books read by Panthers guests and personalities. Fans can learn more about Broward Public Libraries Summer Learning program by clicking here.  

Readers of all ages can register for reading challenges and activities making them eligible for chances to win great prizes from a variety of local community organizations and businesses, including the Florida Panthers. 

Full schedule is listed below: 

  • Northwest Regional Library - Thursday, June 11 from 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.  
  • Main Library- Thursday, June 18 from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. 
  • Southwest Regional Library- Tuesday, July 7, 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. 
  • West Regional Library- Saturday, July 18, 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. 
  • Weston Branch- Friday, July 24, 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. 

Fans can pick up their Florida Panthers library card at any of the 37 Broward County Library locations while supplies last. Within the past two years, over 26,000 Panthers library cards have been claimed. Broward County residents can visit a location to pick up a free library card or replace their existing card with a new Panthers limited-edition card. For more information about the Florida Panthers Library Card and other Broward County Library programs, please visit Broward.org/Library

The Panthers will continue their summer reading challenge for all current and future members of the Kids Club. 

Participation in the reading challenge can happen at tour events or anywhere. Children are offered a choice of three goals to achieve: 20 books, 40 books, and 60 books. With each goal hit, the participant is entered into a raffle for a chance to win exciting prizes like Panthers-signed items and more. Reading logs and a printable certificate will be available to track books read. The program will run through Monday, Sept. 7. 

Panther Patrol will be on site with family-friendly games, giveaways, and appearances from Stanley C. Panther or Viktor E. Ratt. Fans can visit FloridaPanthers.com/ReadingTour for more information on how to get started and engage on social media using @FlaPanthers & @FlaPanthersCARE.  

2026-27 Florida Panthers Territory Memberships are available now! Click here to learn more. For all the latest in Panthers news, concerts and events at Amerant Bank Arena & FTL War Memorial, sign up for '93 Society newsletter and receive information straight to your inbox. Visit FloridaPanthers.com or SeatGeek.com for all ticketing needs.

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