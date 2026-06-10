Florida Panthers Announce 2026-27 Dance Team Auditions

SUNRISE, Fla. – The Florida Panthers announced today that they will host their 2026-27 Dance Team auditions on Saturday, July 11, at NSU Rick Case Arena in Davie with registration beginning at 8 a.m. (ET).

The Florida Panthers Dance Team, presented by L’ange, is seeking passionate, high-energy and versatile dancers who are dedicated to excellence both on and off the ice. Ideal candidates should demonstrate professionalism, reliability and a commitment to representing the Florida Panthers organization with integrity both during games and in the South Florida community.

The audition process consists of a multi-day event beginning with Open Call Auditions on July 11. Select candidates will advance to a four-day bootcamp from July 13-16, culminating in a Final Audition Performance on July 19.

Additionally, Dance Team preparation classes will be offered ahead of auditions on June 17, June 25, July 1 and July 9 at Performance Edge Dance Complex in Sunrise. Each class is $25 and begins at 7 p.m.

To register for auditions or prep classes, or to learn more about the Florida Panthers Dance Team, please visit FloridaPanthers.com/Dance.

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