Worlds Check-In: Barkov, Lundell beat Canada, will face Switzerland for gold on Sunday

The dream is still alive for a pair of Florida Panthers.

Helping lead Finland to a 4-2 win over Canada on Saturday, Aleksander Barkov and Anton Lundell, a dynamic duo down the middle, are now just one win away from capturing a gold medal at the 2026 IIHF World Championship.

Hosting the tournament, Switzerland cruised to a 6-0 win over Norway in their semifinal matchup earlier in the day.

With glory on the line and the world watching, Finland will drop the puck with Switzerland on Sunday at 2:20 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast on NHL Network.

A turning point in the win over Canada, who entered the tournament as the likely favorite, Barkov scored early in the second period to pull Finland even and make it 2-2.