Worlds Check-In: Barkov, Lundell beat Canada, will face Switzerland for gold on Sunday

Panthers' dynamic duo helps Finland to big win over Canada

Barkov-Worlds-16x9
By Jameson Olive
FloridaPanthers.com

The dream is still alive for a pair of Florida Panthers.

Helping lead Finland to a 4-2 win over Canada on Saturday, Aleksander Barkov and Anton Lundell, a dynamic duo down the middle, are now just one win away from capturing a gold medal at the 2026 IIHF World Championship.

Hosting the tournament, Switzerland cruised to a 6-0 win over Norway in their semifinal matchup earlier in the day.

With glory on the line and the world watching, Finland will drop the puck with Switzerland on Sunday at 2:20 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast on NHL Network.

A turning point in the win over Canada, who entered the tournament as the likely favorite, Barkov scored early in the second period to pull Finland even and make it 2-2.

Later in the middle frame, he notched the secondary assist on a go-ahead goal for Konsta Helenius that made it 3-2.

Keeping Canada from mounting a comeback in the third period, Nashville Predators goaltender Justus Annunen stopped 27 of 29 shots between the pipes for Finland.

Captaining the Leijonat just as he does for the Panthers, Barkov leads Finland in scoring with 11 points (3G, 8A). After missing the entire NHL season with a knee injury, he's earned at least one point in eight of nine games at Worlds.

Also having a stellar showing overseas, Lundell, who recorded two shots on goal against Canada, has tallied six points (4G, 2A).

Seeking their fifth title at the annual best-on-best event, Finland last won gold at the World Championship in 2022.

Looking for their first gold, Barkov previously won silver at the tournament in 2016, while Lundell also won silver in 2021.

Good luck, boys!

For more information, click HERE.

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