Territory Talk: Canes win the Cup; Cats add a defenseman (Ep. 403)

For the first time in a long time, the Florida Panthers are no longer the reigning Stanley Cup champions.

With a 3-0 win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday, the Carolina Hurricanes captured their second-ever Stanley Cup.

On this episode of the Territory Talk podcast, co-hosts Doug Plagens and Jameson Olive share their thoughts on Carolina’s run to the Cup, how it relates to the Panthers and more. Plus, the duo breaks down Florida’s recent acquisition of defenseman Emil Pieniniemi from the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Highlights include: