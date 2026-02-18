Regenda, Slovakia cruise against Germany in Olympic quarterfinals

Team Slovakia is in the semifinals with seven NHL players on its 25-man roster.

"Coming to the tournament, seeing the rosters every team brought, they have really strong NHL guys and we are just a small country with a couple guys in the NHL, so it's a huge thing," Slovakia forward Pavol Regenda said. "The team matters and we proved every game we played from the first to the last guy, we worked our [butts] off. We proved to the world even a small country like us can be in the top four."

Regenda had two goals and an assist, Dalibor Dvorsky and Oliver Okuliar each had a goal and an assist, and Samuel Hlavaj made 25 saves to lead Slovakia, which has earned the opportunity to play for its first medal in an Olympics involving NHL players.

The semifinals are Friday, with Slovakia's opponent yet to be determined.

"We knew if we were going to play as a unit together, we could accomplish something," defenseman Erik Cernak said. "The Slovakian mentality is like that. If we're going for something, we're putting all in for it. I'm just happy we did it and it's still not done. We still have two more games. We have to focus on that and let's see how it's going to go."