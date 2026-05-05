Florida Panthers to Select Ninth Overall in 2026 NHL Draft

2026 Upper Deck NHL Draft to take place at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, N.Y. from June 26-27

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By Florida Panthers PR
FloridaPanthers.com

SUNRISE, Fla.  Following tonight’s live draft lottery, the Florida Panthers will possess the ninth overall selection at the upcoming 2026 Upper Deck NHL Draft.

The Panthers have selected the ninth overall pick once previously, taking forward Petr Taticek in 2002 from the Soo Greyounds (OHL). 

The full draft positions for the 2026 NHL Draft will be released following the conclusion of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Panthers are currently slotted to have seven picks in the draft, including three in the first two rounds.  

The 2026 NHL Draft will take place in Buffalo, N.Y., from Friday, June 26 (Round 1: 7 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN+, Sportsnet, TVA Sports) and Saturday, June 27 (Rounds 2-7: 10 a.m. ET on NHL Network, ESPN+, Sportsnet) at KeyBank Center. 

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