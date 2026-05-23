Worlds Check-In: Vilmanis helps lift Latvia to win over USA

It was a battle between a pair of Florida Panthers on Saturday at the 2026 IIHF World Championship.

Helping lift Latvia to a 4-2 win over the United States, Sandis Vilmanis notched a team-high three points (2G, 1A).

At the other end of the ice, Matthew Tkachuk did everything he could for the Red, White and Blue, racking up a goal and an assist in defeat.

"It's amazing that we got the win," Vilmanis told IIHF.com.

Trailing 1-0 in the second period, Tkachuk tipped in a shot from Oliver Moore on the power play to make it 1-1.