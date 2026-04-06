‘He’s a character guy’: Kulikov not held back by broken nose

PITTSBURGH – “I ain’t got time to bleed.”

If you’re a fan of 80s action movies, that famous line uttered by Jesse Ventura in Predator is likely a favorite.

Showing similar toughness, Dmitry Kulikov basically said “I ain’t got time to breathe” on Sunday.

Taking the ice in a face shield in Pittsburgh, the Florida Panthers defenseman had suffered “pretty significant” damage to his nose just two games earlier.

"He felt there was absolutely no reason he should be out of the lineup, other than that he couldn't breathe," head coach Paul Maurice said with a smile when asked about Kulikov’s status the day before his return to action. “Other than that, he was fine."

Not held back by his broken nose, Kulikov blocked two shots and notched one hit over 21:59 of ice time against the Penguins.

Helping the Panthers go 5-for-6 on the penalty kill, 7:09 of those minutes were shorthanded.