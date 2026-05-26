Worlds Check-In: Five Panthers advance to Quarterfinals

For Czechia, Marek Alscher, a 2022 third-round pick who made his NHL debut with the Panthers this season, notched a goal and averaged 15:56 in seven games.

A strong showing so far for Finland, captain Aleksander Barkov and Anton Lundell helped the Leijonat go an impressive 6-0-0-1 during the opening round robin.

Returning from a nearly a year-long absence, Barkov has been doing Barkov things.

Finding the back of the net twice against Switzerland in the second period in the 4-2 loss on Tuesday, the three-time Selke Trophy winner brought his tournament point total to eight (2G, 6A) in seven games.

Also bringing it for Finland, Lundell has had his presence on the scoresheet.

In seven games, the 24-year-old has tallied five points (3G, 2A) and a +2 plus/minus rating.

Pushing the United States to a spot in the Quarterfinals with the 4-1 win over Austria, Matthew Tkachuk gave the Red, White and Blue some insurance with a goal in the second period.

Lighting it up after missing the first three games of the tournament, No. 19 has racked up seven points (4G, 3A), 18 shots and is averaging 20:32 time on ice in four games.

Despite his early absence, Tkachuk ranks second in points (Tommy Novak – 8P) and is averaging the second most minutes per game (Justin Faulk – 22:30).

Another Panther coming up big for his country, Sandis Vilmanis has been on a tear.