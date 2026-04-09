Panthers lose Jones to broken bone in foot

Jones has recorded 32 points (7G, 25A) this season.

Seth Jones
By Jameson Olive
FloridaPanthers.com

OTTAWA – The blue line can’t catch a break.

The latest member of the Florida Panthers to go down, Seth Jones suffered a broken bone in his foot in the second period of Tuesday’s 4-3 shootout loss at Montreal.

In 52 games this season, the 31-year-old veteran had recorded 32 points (7G, 25A) while averaging a team-high 23:42 of ice time per tilt.

“He gutted it out,” head coach Paul Maurice said. “He’ll get looked at when we get back.”

Jones joins Dmitry Kulikov (finger), Aaron Ekblad (finger), Uvis Balinskis (foot) and Niko Mikkola (lower body) on Florida’s list of injured defensemen.

Of the blueliners that suited up in Game 6 of last year’s Stanley Cup Final, only Gustav Forsling remains healthy with four games left this season.

Enduring an injury-plagued campaign after winning back-to-back Cups, the Panthers will soon have more than 500 man games lost to injury.

“It’s just unbelievable what these guys have been through,” Maurice said.

When the Panthers battle the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET, they’ll have four rookie defensemen in their lineup.

Called up from the AHL this morning, Marek Alscher and Ludvig Jansson will each make their NHL debut.

“We’ve got a young backend there,” Maurice said. “We’ve got old man Forsling and the kids.”

Related Content

Panthers recall Alscher, Jansson from AHL

PREVIEW: Alscher, Jansson to make NHL debuts in Ottawa

News Feed

PREVIEW: Alscher, Jansson to make NHL debuts in Ottawa

Panthers recall Alscher, Jansson from AHL

Florida Panthers Enhance Sustainability Efforts at Amerant Bank Arena

Florida Panthers Forward Brad Marchand Nominated for 2025-26 Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy

Kulikov breaks finger in loss to Montreal

RECAP: Canadiens 4, Panthers 3 (SO)

With baby on the way, Tkachuk returns to Florida

PREVIEW: Tkachuk out, Samoskevich slides up as Panthers visit Canadiens

‘He’s a character guy’: Kulikov not held back by broken nose

What’s Brewing: Traveling in Canada; ‘Favorite Things’ Baskets

RECAP: Penguins 5, Panthers 2

PREVIEW: Kulikov returns as Panthers close out back-to-back with Penguins

RECAP: Penguins 9, Panthers 4

‘He wants to finish strong’: Schwindt to return vs. Penguins

PREVIEW: Panthers kick off back-to-back with Penguins

Panthers Prospect Report: April 3, 2026

RECAP: Panthers 2, Bruins 1

INJURY: Updates on Ekblad and Kulikov