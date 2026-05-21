PROSPECTS: Busch talks WHL Championship, returning from injury & more!

DARRAGH: How did the experience you gained in last year's playoffs help you prepare for this current run?
BUSCH: We had a core group last year and we all wanted to come back after that second round loss last year. I think we all thought we had a lot of unfinished business and just as a team, we wanted to come back. Those playoff games last year were definitely important giving us some experience and helped us a lot through this playoff run.
DARRAGH: Has this season felt different at all after being drafted by the Panthers?
BUSCH: The draft last year was pretty amazing, getting drafted by such a winning and amazing organization. Having a lot of the Florida Panthers staff reach out to me throughout the season was really helpful and motivating.
DARRAGH: What were some of the biggest lessons you took away from the Rookie Showcase and training camp that helped shape your approach this season?
BUSCH: I think mostly from Showcase and training camp, just how much older guys and everybody takes care of their body. I feel like when you’re a pro, you have to be treating your body the right way - whether it’s doing a recovery session or eating good things and just making sure you’re doing the right things, having the right habits.
DARRAGH: How much are you looking forward to getting back to South Florida later this summer for another camp?
BUSCH: I’m super excited. It should be a lot of fun, and I love it down there in Florida. Pretty nice weather and the facilities there and everything are so great, and the people are even better. I’m very excited.
DARRAGH: You're headed to Penn State next year. What excites you most about that next chapter, and how do you think the WHL has prepared you for the college game?
BUSCH: I think the WHL helps a lot. It’s a fast-paced league, much like college. I’m just excited to step up another level in the league and play with some older, faster, stronger, bigger players and I’m really excited to be at Penn State. It’s a hell of a program and obviously really good facilities, rink, great coaches there too, and great guys from what I’ve seen so far too. That should be a lot of fun for next season.
MEMORIAL CUP SCHEDULE
Round-Robin – Game 1 – Friday, May 22 – Kitchener vs. Kelowna (9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT)
Round-Robin – Game 2 – Saturday, May 23 – Everett vs. Chicoutimi (9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT)
Round-Robin – Game 3 – Sunday, May 24 – Kelowna vs. Chicoutimi (9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT)
Round-Robin – Game 4 – Monday, May 25 – Everett vs. Kitchener (9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT)
Round-Robin – Game 5 – Tuesday, May 26 – Chicoutimi vs. Kitchener (9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT)
Round-Robin – Game 6 – Wednesday, May 27 – Kelowna vs. Everett (9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT)
Tie-Breaker (*if necessary) – Thursday, May 28 (9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT)
Semi-Final – Friday, May 29 (9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT)
Championship Final – Sunday, May 31 (7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT)