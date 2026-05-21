PROSPECTS: Busch talks WHL Championship, returning from injury & more!

Panthers’ 2025 fourth-round pick looks to build off WHL Championship game hat trick

shea busch 16x9

© Evan Morud

By Rob Darragh
FloridaPanthers.com

Hungry for more. 

After winning the franchise’s first WHL Championship with a 7-2 win over the Prince Albert Raiders in Game 5, Shea Busch and the Everett Silvertips have their sights on adding more hardware this season. 

The Memorial Cup. 

Racking up 13 points (7G, 6A) and a +10 plus/minus rating in 16 games during the playoff run -- including a hat trick in the championship clinching game -- Busch will look to keep things going as the Silvertips take on the Kelowna Rockets (host), Kitchener Rangers (OHL) and Chicoutimi Saguenéens (QMJHL). 

With the opening game starting on Friday, the Silvertips will start their round robin on Saturday against the Saguenéens. 

Ahead of Everett’s opening game of the Memorial Cup, the Florida Panthers’ 2025 fourth-round (128th overall) pick spoke with FloridaPanthers.com to discuss winning the WHL Championship, returning from injury and more.

DARRAGH: The Everett Silvertips won their first-ever WHL title. What does it mean to be part of that moment in franchise history? 

BUSCH: It’s pretty special. Winning the first championship for any organization is going to be pretty special. That was really exciting and I’m just so happy I was part of it. 

DARRAGH: You scored a hat trick in a 7-2 win to clinch the WHL Championship. How did it feel to contribute like that in a championship clinching game? 

BUSCH: That was pretty crazy. I couldn’t ask for a better game in the final there and was just so happy with coming out with that win with the guys. That was a special game for me having my parents in the building too, so that was pretty awesome. 

DARRAGH: Were you able to keep those three pucks? 

BUSCH: I was not. I think one was taken for one of our puck walls and one of my sticks had gotten taken, too. I’m pretty sure it’s going to be in Toronto in the Hockey Hall of Fame for a year or something. When I found that out, that was pretty mind blowing. 

DARRAGH: Everett went 16-2 during the playoffs. What can you say about the way the team has been playing? 

BUSCH: This team’s been good all year. It’s such a tight group of guys and I’m just so happy to be part of it. 

DARRAGH: With the Memorial Cup coming up in a few days, what's it going to take to keep this rolling for the Silvertips and yourself? 

BUSCH: Definitely can’t be satisfied. Obviously on a really big high winning the championship, but kind of just coming back down and getting back to the normal level. Would be pretty cool to win one more trophy too, so I think we all got our eyes set on that. 

DARRAGH: You suffered an injury in October and missed nearly five months. What was the recovery process like, and how did it feel to get back into the lineup for the playoffs? 

BUSCH: Definitely was a mental grind. A lot of physio appointments, a lot of time in the gym. My mentality was kind of just if I could stay positive throughout and know that I was going to be back at some point, that I was going to be okay. It feels nice to come back and contribute to the team in any way I can.

DARRAGH: How did the experience you gained in last year's playoffs help you prepare for this current run? 

BUSCH: We had a core group last year and we all wanted to come back after that second round loss last year. I think we all thought we had a lot of unfinished business and just as a team, we wanted to come back. Those playoff games last year were definitely important giving us some experience and helped us a lot through this playoff run. 

DARRAGH: Has this season felt different at all after being drafted by the Panthers? 

BUSCH: The draft last year was pretty amazing, getting drafted by such a winning and amazing organization. Having a lot of the Florida Panthers staff reach out to me throughout the season was really helpful and motivating. 

DARRAGH: What were some of the biggest lessons you took away from the Rookie Showcase and training camp that helped shape your approach this season? 

BUSCH: I think mostly from Showcase and training camp, just how much older guys and everybody takes care of their body. I feel like when you’re a pro, you have to be treating your body the right way - whether it’s doing a recovery session or eating good things and just making sure you’re doing the right things, having the right habits. 

DARRAGH: How much are you looking forward to getting back to South Florida later this summer for another camp? 

BUSCH: I’m super excited. It should be a lot of fun, and I love it down there in Florida. Pretty nice weather and the facilities there and everything are so great, and the people are even better. I’m very excited. 

DARRAGH: You're headed to Penn State next year. What excites you most about that next chapter, and how do you think the WHL has prepared you for the college game? 

BUSCH: I think the WHL helps a lot. It’s a fast-paced league, much like college. I’m just excited to step up another level in the league and play with some older, faster, stronger, bigger players and I’m really excited to be at Penn State. It’s a hell of a program and obviously really good facilities, rink, great coaches there too, and great guys from what I’ve seen so far too. That should be a lot of fun for next season. 

MEMORIAL CUP SCHEDULE 

Round-Robin – Game 1 – Friday, May 22 – Kitchener vs. Kelowna (9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT) 
Round-Robin – Game 2 – Saturday, May 23 – Everett vs. Chicoutimi (9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT) 
Round-Robin – Game 3 – Sunday, May 24 – Kelowna vs. Chicoutimi (9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT) 
Round-Robin – Game 4 – Monday, May 25 – Everett vs. Kitchener (9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT) 
Round-Robin – Game 5 – Tuesday, May 26 – Chicoutimi vs. Kitchener (9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT) 
Round-Robin – Game 6 – Wednesday, May 27 – Kelowna vs. Everett (9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT) 
Tie-Breaker (*if necessary) – Thursday, May 28 (9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT) 
Semi-Final  Friday, May 29 (9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT) 
Championship Final – Sunday, May 31 (7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT)

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