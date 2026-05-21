PROSPECTS: Busch talks WHL Championship, returning from injury & more!

DARRAGH: The Everett Silvertips won their first-ever WHL title. What does it mean to be part of that moment in franchise history?

BUSCH: It’s pretty special. Winning the first championship for any organization is going to be pretty special. That was really exciting and I’m just so happy I was part of it.

DARRAGH: You scored a hat trick in a 7-2 win to clinch the WHL Championship. How did it feel to contribute like that in a championship clinching game?

BUSCH: That was pretty crazy. I couldn’t ask for a better game in the final there and was just so happy with coming out with that win with the guys. That was a special game for me having my parents in the building too, so that was pretty awesome.

DARRAGH: Were you able to keep those three pucks?

BUSCH: I was not. I think one was taken for one of our puck walls and one of my sticks had gotten taken, too. I’m pretty sure it’s going to be in Toronto in the Hockey Hall of Fame for a year or something. When I found that out, that was pretty mind blowing.

DARRAGH: Everett went 16-2 during the playoffs. What can you say about the way the team has been playing?

BUSCH: This team’s been good all year. It’s such a tight group of guys and I’m just so happy to be part of it.

DARRAGH: With the Memorial Cup coming up in a few days, what's it going to take to keep this rolling for the Silvertips and yourself?

BUSCH: Definitely can’t be satisfied. Obviously on a really big high winning the championship, but kind of just coming back down and getting back to the normal level. Would be pretty cool to win one more trophy too, so I think we all got our eyes set on that.

DARRAGH: You suffered an injury in October and missed nearly five months. What was the recovery process like, and how did it feel to get back into the lineup for the playoffs?

BUSCH: Definitely was a mental grind. A lot of physio appointments, a lot of time in the gym. My mentality was kind of just if I could stay positive throughout and know that I was going to be back at some point, that I was going to be okay. It feels nice to come back and contribute to the team in any way I can.