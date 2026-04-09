Florida Panthers Enhance Sustainability Efforts at Amerant Bank Arena

SUNRISE, Fla. – In celebration of Earth Month, the Florida Panthers announced today that they are continuing to expand their sustainability efforts at their home at Amerant Bank Arena.

Efforts include:

Installation of reverse vending machines to increase recycling

Compost food waste into nutrient-rich soil

Donating excess food to local homeless shelters

Recycling efforts that have resulted in 217,000 lbs. diverted from landfills this season

Investing in the resilience of the local community through partnerships

Innovative sustainability projects throughout the arena and south Florida community

In partnership with Cola-Cola, Amerant Bank Arena patrons are now able to use reverse vending machines at various locations throughout the arena. These machines are automated, eco-friendly kiosks that sort and crush used plastic bottles and aluminum cans to recycle them. Fans are now able to recycle their bottles and cans into these machines at hockey games and all Amerant Bank Arena events.

Kicking off in November 2025, the Panthers launched a composting program to collect leftover food items that cannot be otherwise donated. So far, more than 6,900 lbs. of organic waste have been collected for compost. After each Amerant Bank Arena event, leftover food that can be donated is picked up by organizations who deliver the food to homeless shelters. Last season, leftover food products provided over 19,000 meals to local families while this season has already exceeded 16,000 meals.

Last season, the organization increased recycling by 96% and diverted 123 tons of cardboard, aluminum, plastic, glass, pallets and electronics from the landfill. This season, the Cats are on track to divert even more and increase recycling by over 120% compared to the baseline.

Through robust recycling efforts, sorting processes, and in partnership with WM, the Panthers organization is able to earn rebates for aluminum, plastic, and cardboard that is sorted and baled onsite at the arena. Each year, these rebates will be reinvested into the South Florida community through local sustainability initiatives. This year, the Panthers, in partnership with HandsOn South Florida and Imperial Dade, built a vegetable & butterfly garden, painted murals, and created a literacy garden for over 500 students at Rock Island Elementary in Fort Lauderdale.

The Panthers sustainability program adopts a holistic approach, considering all aspects of resilience. To reinforce this commitment, the Florida Panthers will serve as the Signature Sponsor of the 18th Annual Southeast Florida Climate Leadership Summit, hosted by Broward County from Nov. 4-6, at the Broward County Convention Center. The Summit is the flagship event of the Southeast Florida Regional Climate Change Compact, a partnership between Broward, Miami-Dade, Monroe, and Palm Beach Counties to coordinate climate mitigation and adaptation across county lines.

For more information on Panthers sustainability efforts and how fans can get involved, please visit FloridaPanthers.com/Sustainability.