Worlds Check-In: Lundell stays hot with PPG in win over USA

Closing the book Finland’s dominant win over the United States, Lundell scored on the power play with 13:27 remaining in the third period to make it 6-2.

On pace to post new career-highs before an injury cut his season short, the 24-year-old forward notched 44 points (18G, 26A) in 64 games with Florida in 2025-26.

With four games left to play in the group stage, Finland, which leads Group A, will face Latvia on Wednesday.

Finland last won the World Championship in 2022.

VILMANIS LOGS MINUTES FOR LATVIA

Sandis Vilmanis has been logging big minutes for Latvia.

After dishing out a pair of assists over 22:23 of ice time in a 4-2 loss to Switzerland on Saturday, the 22-year-old forward saw 21:51 of ice time in a 2-0 win over Germany on Sunday.

In that win, his 21:51 of ice time led all forwards.

Through two games, Vilmanis also ranks third on Latvia with two points.

Making his NHL debut with the Panthers this season, the 2022 fifth-round pick recorded five points (3G, 2A) in 19 games.

ALSCHER MAKING HIS MARK

Even with only four NHL games under his belt, Marek Alscher has been a steady presence on Czechia's blue line.

One of the youngest players on the team at just 22 years old, the sturdy defenseman has recorded three shots on goal while averaging more than 14 minutes of ice time over his first two games of the tournament.

At the time of his writing, Czechia, which sits at 1-0-1-0, is holding a 3-2 lead over Sweden after the first period.

In his four games with Florida this season, Alscher recorded three assists and a +4 plus/minus rating.

TKACHUK SET TO JOIN USA

After missing the first three games of the tournament, Matthew Tkachuk is expected to join the United States on Tuesday, per USA Hockey.

With two Stanley Cups and an Olympic gold medal already to his credit, the Panthers star forward can become the first-ever American to join the exclusive “Triple Gold Club” if he can help the United States pull off an upset and win gold at the World Championship.

Needing to string together some wins after starting off 1-0-0-2, the United States will face Germany on Wednesday.

After undergoing surgery in the offseason, Tkachuk led Florida with 34 points (13G, 21A) in 31 games after returning to action in January.

For a full schedule of the World Championship, click HERE.