Tkachuk has ‘one of the greatest experiences of my life’ flying with U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds

FORT LAUDERDALE – It’s a bird! It’s a plane!
No, it’s Matthew Tkachuk!
Taking to the skies above Fort Lauderdale on Friday, the Florida Panthers superstar winger got to experience the thrill of a lifetime with the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds.
As part of the Air Force’s “Hometown Heroes” program, Tkachuk got to serve as a civilian passenger in the back seat of an F-16 Fighting Falcon.
“It’s very nice of them to share this with me,” Tkachuk said after his flight. “It was an amazing day leading into it. It’s crazy how much stuff goes into to flying for just over an hour. The only time I felt a little iffy up there was when he (the pilot) let me fly it. I was just doing flip after flip. It was one of the greatest experiences of my life.”
An elite 135-member team representing 31 different fields, the Thunderbirds hosted Tkachuk on the eve of their upcoming performance at the Fort Lauderdale Air Show.
But before he could takeoff, No. 19 had to go through several hours of rigorous preparation to get ready.
In addition to being fit for a flight suit and squeezing into the F-16's cockpit, he had to learn specialized breathing techniques in order in endure the jet's extreme G-force.