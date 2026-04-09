Panthers recall Alscher, Jansson from AHL

OTTAWA – The Florida Panthers recalled defensemen Marek Alscher and Ludvig Jansson from the AHL on Thursday.

Both players have yet to appear in an NHL game.

With Aaron Ekblad (broken finger), Niko Mikola (lower body) and Uvis Balinskis (foot fracture) already sidelined, the Panthers lost another piece of their battered blue line when Dmitry Kulikov suffered a broken finger during Tuesday’s 4-3 shootout loss in Montreal.

“It’s just unbelievable what these guys have been through,” head coach Paul Maurice said.

A third-round pick (93rd overall) in the 2022 NHL Draft, Alscher has produced 11 points (3G, 8A) in 51 games during his second season with the Charlotte Checkers.

Selected just after Alscher in the fourth round (125th overall) in 2022, Jansson has logged 10 points (3G, 7A) in 29 games during his first season in the AHL.

Heating up prior to his call-up, Jansson has cracked the scoresheet in four of his last five games with Charlotte, posting two goals and two assists.

In the penultimate game of their final road trip of the season, the Panthers will face the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET.

Following morning skate, Maurice should announce if Alscher and/or Jansson will be making their NHL debut tonight.

Stay tuned.