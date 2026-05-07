Tkachuk to compete for Team USA at IIHF World Championship

Panthers star forward set to chase Triple Gold

Tkachuk-USA
By Jameson Olive
FloridaPanthers.com

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Matthew Tkachuk is donning the Red, White and Blue once again.

On Thursday, the Florida Panthers star winger was named to Team USA’s roster for the upcoming IIHF World Championship.

The event is set for May 15-31 in Zurich and Fribourg, Switzerland.

Looking to keep “Free Bird” on top of the charts, Tkachuk previously helped Team USA win gold at the 2026 Winter Olympics in February.

"I really think our team really showed what it's like to be true Americans and the pride we played with and how we would do every single thing for our country," Tkachuk said shortly after returning home from the international best-on-best tournament. "The support we've gotten is incredible."

Following offseason surgery, Tkachuk looked like his old self while leading the Panthers with 34 points (13G, 21A) in 31 games after returning to action in January.

With history on the line, the 28-year-old now has a chance to become the first-ever American to join the exclusive “Triple Gold Club,” which consists of players that have won the Stanley Cup (a feat No. 19 has accomplished twice with the Panthers in 2024 and 2025) and gold medals at both the Winter Olympics and World Championship.

 A rare feat, only 30 players are currently in the club.

In addition to Tkachuk, Panthers General Manager & President of Hockey Operations Bill Zito (Advisory Group), Assistant General Manager Brett Peterson (General Manager), Head Equipment Manager Teddy Richards (Equipment Manager) and Head Athletic Trainer Dave DiNapoli (Athletic Trainer) will also be part of Team USA’s squad at the World Championship.

Stay tuned to FloridaPanthers.com for more information regarding the tournament.

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