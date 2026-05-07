Tkachuk to compete for Team USA at IIHF World Championship

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Matthew Tkachuk is donning the Red, White and Blue once again.

On Thursday, the Florida Panthers star winger was named to Team USA’s roster for the upcoming IIHF World Championship.

The event is set for May 15-31 in Zurich and Fribourg, Switzerland.

Looking to keep “Free Bird” on top of the charts, Tkachuk previously helped Team USA win gold at the 2026 Winter Olympics in February.

"I really think our team really showed what it's like to be true Americans and the pride we played with and how we would do every single thing for our country," Tkachuk said shortly after returning home from the international best-on-best tournament. "The support we've gotten is incredible."